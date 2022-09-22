Read full article on original website
There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located
It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
Visit the Birthplace of American Paleontology in… Kentucky?
When I think of paleontology, my mind automatically goes to dinosaurs. And, when I think of paleontology in the United States, I think of states like Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, and Texas. But there are so many facets to paleontology. Paleontology is the study of fossils and fossils range anywhere from dinos to ocean creatures, to plants, and even native peoples.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret
Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m. Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.
Spotted Lanternfly Reported in Northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk...
Kentucky Dog Refusing to Go For a Walk Is All Too Relatable [WATCH]
Sometimes you just want to be left alone, right? When and if you find time to relax, you don't want to be bothered. You finally have your shoes off and feet up, and the last thing you want to do is go for a walk. Even though I sit all...
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
Cool temperatures and fall-like weather is here, but there's still tons around the Tri-State to enjoy.
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
