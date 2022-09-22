Norfolk man pleads guilty for having gun used in shooting, malicious wounding

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for having a firearm that he had previously used during a 2021 shooting.

On May 7, 2021, Louis Bernard Lee, III, 26, of Norfolk was stopped by an Old Dominion University Police Department officer for speeding. Police then discovered that Lee had an outstanding warrant for an attempted malicious wounding as part of a shooting that had occurred just over a week before, on April 26, 2021.

During the arrest, ODUPD discovered two firearms in Lee’s vehicle, as well as a 30-round magazine and a 50-round drum magazine. Lee admitted he had used one of the firearms in the car during a shooting on April 26, 2021.

Lee had previously been convicted of a felony in Norfolk and was prohibited from having firearms.

For the April 2021 shooting, Lee was convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced for those charges on Dec. 22, 2021, and received a four year sentence.

Lee pleaded guilty for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Wednesday, Sept. 21. He is now scheduled to be sentenced for his federal conviction on Feb. 10, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

