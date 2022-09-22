Read full article on original website
2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
Police investigating fatal crash in Burlington County
The Action Cam was on Chatsworth Road, near Russ Anderson Road just after midnight, where at least one person was killed.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
fox29.com
14 people on board as car crashes into bus on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, officials say
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Cherry Hill police are investigating a deadly accident in Camden County involving a vehicle and a New Jersey Transit bus. The accident happened in Cherry Hill on westbound Route 70, at Kings Highway, Friday night, just before 6 p.m. A vehicle crashed into the back of...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
NBC Philadelphia
First Alert Canceled; Gusty Storms, Showers Possible Into Evening
Partly sunny skies and early-autumn temperatures didn't last too long on Sunday afternoon, but the storms and showers that moved through our area didn't stay, either. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has canceled the First Alert initially issued for severe storms through the entire Philadelphia region until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student
A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun
Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Northfield, NJ, Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts
There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year. The City of Northfield has seen its share. Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
southjerseyobserver.com
5,000 Square Foot O-Ring Distribution Facility Proposed For Brick Street in Gloucester City
On October 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., the Gloucester City Planning Board will hear the application of Jonathan Cuccinello for site plan approval allowing for the construction of a 5,000-square-foot facility for the distribution of O-rings. The property is located at 19109 Brick Street and across from Vitale’s. It is...
morethanthecurve.com
Offroad bikes and ATVs pass through Conshohockens in mass almost year to the day from last visit
Just after 7:00 p.m., a reader sent over two photos of what was described as “maybe 200” illegal motorbikes and ATVs crossing the Matsonford Bridge from West Conshohocken to Conshohocken. They crossed the bridge after hanging out in the Wawa parking lot in West Conshy. According to the witness, the police visited the Wawa and everyone left and went over the bridge. Police followed, but did not chase.
N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm
A Camden County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for illegally owning a gun, authorities said. Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
