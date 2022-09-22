ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

CBS Philly

2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert Canceled; Gusty Storms, Showers Possible Into Evening

Partly sunny skies and early-autumn temperatures didn't last too long on Sunday afternoon, but the storms and showers that moved through our area didn't stay, either. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has canceled the First Alert initially issued for severe storms through the entire Philadelphia region until 10 p.m. Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location

It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun

Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Northfield, NJ, Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts

There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year. The City of Northfield has seen its share. Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."
NORTHFIELD, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Offroad bikes and ATVs pass through Conshohockens in mass almost year to the day from last visit

Just after 7:00 p.m., a reader sent over two photos of what was described as “maybe 200” illegal motorbikes and ATVs crossing the Matsonford Bridge from West Conshohocken to Conshohocken. They crossed the bridge after hanging out in the Wawa parking lot in West Conshy. According to the witness, the police visited the Wawa and everyone left and went over the bridge. Police followed, but did not chase.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
