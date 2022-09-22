ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by train

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after being hit by a train Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, at around 2:20 a.m., a trail traveling north through the railroad crossing at CR-108 and US 1 struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian...
Train involved in fatal pedestrian crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 2:20 a.m. a train was traveling northbound through the railroad crossing at County Road 108, just west of US1 Hilliard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown, a pedestrian walked onto...
Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
Child among 4 injured in early morning house fire on Northside

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Four people are in the hospital after a house fire broke out on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD responded to the house on fire on Linwood Avenue at 5:18 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters said they pulled a person from the fire,...
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Detectives say Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered. According to FDLE, Reddin was last seen in the...
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
