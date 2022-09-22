Read full article on original website
Person in critical condition after being rescued from waters off Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported a person to the hospital Sunday evening after being rescued from the waters off Jacksonville Beach. It’s unclear what happened to the individual, but it has been reported that they are in critical condition after being pulled from the...
FHP: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by train
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after being hit by a train Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, at around 2:20 a.m., a trail traveling north through the railroad crossing at CR-108 and US 1 struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian...
Two late night shootings leave a teen in the hospital and a woman dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, JSO officers found two victims. One was a teen and the other,...
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accident
A GoFundMe has been created for a family whose 16-year-old Middleburg son is in the hospital with serious injuries and their 2-year-old daughter died after the children were struck Friday, Sept. 16 by a vehicle crossing State Road AA in South Ponte Vedra Beach near Vilano Beach.
Shoot out out on Price Park Drive leaves victim with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 9600 block of Price Parker Drive. While officers were on the way, neighbors reportedly also called 911 stating that they had heard gunfire.
Train involved in fatal pedestrian crash
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 2:20 a.m. a train was traveling northbound through the railroad crossing at County Road 108, just west of US1 Hilliard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown, a pedestrian walked onto...
Police: Man recovering after burglary turned shooting on Powers Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting on Powers Avenue, Sunday morning. Around 5:40 a.m., police responded to a burglary in progress at 9600 block of Prince Park Drive. While officials were on the way, neighbors called to report a shooting in in the 7200 block of Powers Avenue.
Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
JFRD: 3 adults, 1 child taken to hospital after fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire on Jacksonville's Northside destroyed a home. JFRD responded to residential structure fire in the 600 block of Linwood Avenue early Saturday morning. Three adults and one child were taken to the hospital, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain...
Man chases after suspected car burglars leading to shootout on Southside, 3 in custody: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men are in custody after a string of car burglaries led to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A resident’s surveillance camera in the Price Park Drive subdivision captured nearly 10 gunshots and a car speeding away from the neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Child among 4 injured in early morning house fire on Northside
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Four people are in the hospital after a house fire broke out on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD responded to the house on fire on Linwood Avenue at 5:18 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters said they pulled a person from the fire,...
All lanes of I-295 South open near Dames Point Bridge after Police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-295 Southbound have opened up near the Dames Point Bridge. ORIGINAL: Due to Police activity, the right Northbound lane of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge has been closed. A crash has been reported on I-295 East South by the Dames Point...
JSO investigating a Brookewood Bluff shooting that left a teen in the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office state that around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 19-year-old girl was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her lower extremities. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO states that the injuries are non-life-threatening and...
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Detectives say Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered. According to FDLE, Reddin was last seen in the...
Prayer vigil held for 2-year-old who died in south Ponte Vedra crash, teen brother in ICU
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former baseball coaches and teammates held a prayer vigil Thursday night for two siblings that were struck by a car while crossing State Road A1A South Ponte Vedra Beach. A 2-year-old is now dead, and her teen brother is in serious condition. Family and friends confirm...
72-year-old-man with dementia found safe after search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 72-year-old-man on the Westside has been found safe following a search. JSO says Curtis Thomas suffers from dementia. On Friday, officers responded to the area of Blanding Boulevard and Maggies Lane in reference to a missing endangered...
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
