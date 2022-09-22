Read full article on original website
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
PETS・
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
You Can Cop Ye's Performance-Worn YZY SHDZ for $10K USD...Or $20 USD?
Originally slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022 this past Summer, Ye instead did the most Ye thing ever and still popped out at the festival as a surprise guest for Lil Durk‘s set. He performed two songs including Hot Shit and Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, and utilized the moment to debut his YZY SHDZ. And now high-end e-commerce and consignment platform Justin Reed has gotten its hands on the stage-worn pair and listed them for a whopping $10K USD.
Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Collection for BALLY SS23 Might Be the Break That Enlivens the Brand
Making his solo splash in the fashion industry – back in 2015 – as the founder of the prolifically rising label, Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor has garnered the attention and accolades that many burgeoning designers strive for. As a result of his namesake label’s continued success, he eventually raised an eyebrow of the Swiss luxury fashion house BALLY.
Mikuru Asakura Joins Golden Concept for Black Diamond Apple Watch Case
Golden Concept has just released a new luxury watch case/bezel for the 45mm Apple Watch 7 and 8. Designed in collaboration with model and mixed martial artist Mirai Asakura — who just boxed Floyd Mayweather over the weekend — the case sees a full bezel made with black diamonds.
TOGA Archives SS23 Defines Contemporary Dressing
Yasuko Furuta‘s TOGA Archives flies under the radar, a brand kept as a well-known secret for the IYKYK crowd. However, with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection — titled “Skin, Underwear, Spacious” — it seems the brand has its eyes set on domination, offering one of its most adventurous, visually intriguing, eye-catching and explorative collections to date.
DC Comics Reveals The Joker's Real Name for the First Time
Since debuting in the DC Universe, the true identity of the Joker has been a mystery for all comic book fans. Although many fans have theorized and several mediums have introduced names like Jack Napier and Arthur Fleck, DC Comics has never officially given the character a real name, until now.
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
Human Made Drops Black Colorway of Its Hong Kong Tram Tee
Following the release of HUMAN MADE‘s limited-edition Hong Kong Tram T-shirt at the beginning of summer, the Japanese brand helmed by NIGO is continuing its partnership with HBX to deliver a black colorway of the striking style. This time around, the T-shirt sees a reverse of the initial color...
Bottega Veneta SS23 Offers Dynamic Looks for Every Occassion
Matthieu Blazy continues to live up to his design prowess for the Spring/Summer 2023 Bottega Veneta collection at Milan Fashion Week. Arguably one of the most anticipated shows of the season, Blazy did not disappoint, capturing many walks of life in a concept he calls “the world in a small room.”
Tommy Jeans Captures West London Through the Lens of its Local Music Community
Having spotlighted NYC-based art curators LAAMS, Tommy Hilfiger continues its exploration of global communities for the Tommy Jeans “Tommy Collection” campaign. In partnership with Hypebeast, the latest episode brings west London to the forefront. Led by emerging DJ P-Rallel, the visuals revisit landmark moments, delve into the culturally-rich heritage of the area, and highlight the city’s burgeoning talent. Arriving with fellow music producers and DJs, Jordss and Keyrah, and artist Lord Apex, the campaign is an ode to the community which shaped the creatives.
BAIT Presents New 'Astro Boy' Denim Capsule
Streetwear and sneaker retailer BAIT has an extensive history of collaborating with various brands and franchises, including internationally adored anime series. A frequent entry in this collaborative catalog is with Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy. Recently, this partnership has featured a project that included skate decks, toys, tees and two sneakers with Reebok. Now, BAIT celebrates the franchise with a denim capsule that features a jacket, jeans, baseball jersey, bucket hat and tote bag. Additional pieces that stray away from a denim makeup include a fleece hoodie, T-shirt and 18 inch figure.
Highs and Lows' HAL STUDIOS® Reunites with ASICS For Second GEL-1130 Collab
Following a wildly popular first collab that dropped in April, Australian sneaker boutique Highs and Lows‘ in-house HAL STUDIOS® arm has linked back up with. for a second go-around with the GEL-1130. Continuing HAL STUDIOS®’ mission of “Design Thinking” — which the company describes as “an ongoing conversation, a series of case studies and collaborative projects” — the new GEL-1130 is inspired by the lush forests of Japan and the Shinto shrines that are often found within them.
A "Cream" Color Palette Hits the New Balance 9060
While New Balance certainly has kept the 550 at the forefront of its lifestyle offerings, the 9060, in its inaugural year, has also received plenty of attention. While the silhouette’s in-house colorways started simple, we’ve seen pastel and wild multicolored looks surface in recent weeks. Now, in an approach similar to the debut “Sea Salt” colorway, a “Cream” color palette has been revealed for the new sneaker.
PANGAIA Taps Kenny Scharf for a Unique Capsule Collection
Maintaining its commitment to work with changemakers, communities and artists that are aligned with its brand values, PANGAIA has tapped LA-born artist Kenny Scharf for a unique capsule collection. The capsule is inspired by Scharf’s background as a painter and his noteworthy artwork such as “Paradis Perdu” and “Swamp Style.”...
Spotify Island's Planet Hip-Hop on Roblox Transports You to Doechii’s Swamp and Other Futuristic Destinations Inspired by the Genre
Spotify announces its latest music-themed portal on Spotify Island, Planet Hip-Hop, following the success of K-Park — a whimsical experience dedicated to the vibrant world of K-Pop — that launched earlier in the year. Planet Hip-Hop is a digital destination that will connect fans of the genre to futuristic landscapes inspired by today’s contemporary hip-hop artists. Planet Hip-Hop inspires creative artist and fan interactions within the Roblox metaverse through music-inspired quests and unlockable content.
'Avatar' Returns to No. 1 at Box Office 13 Years After Initial Release
Ahead of the premiere of the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar has been released in theatres to drum up buzz and interest, once again. The James Cameron film returns to the big screens 13 years after its original release, finding itself No. 1 at the box office after so many years.
CONTROL Is a New LA Gallery That Should Be On Your Radar
The inaugural exhibition will feature work from Felipe Pantone, Paul Insect, FUTURA2000, Kenny Scharf and more. Los Angeles has long held the back-seat when it comes to the U.S. art scene, but a noticeable shift is beginning to take place. Amongst the heavy hitters, Pace recently acquired Kayne Griffen Gallery to set up shop out West; similarly, Hauser & Wirth will open a second location in West Hollywood, Marian Goodman will also open a space and Frieze has expanded to the Santa Monica Airport to house its next edition.
