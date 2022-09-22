ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
WORLD
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christiane Amanpour
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#United Nations#Headscarf#Iranian#Bbc News Veteran#Amanpour#The Un General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
PROTESTS
The Independent

A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest

The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

Dissident: 'Iranian Women Are Furious' Over Headscarf Death

NEW YORK (AP) — The tears come quickly to Masih Alinejad when she talks about the messages she’s received in recent days from women in Iran protesting against their government after a young woman died in police custody over a violation of the country’s strict religious dress code.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy