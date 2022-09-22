Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest
More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Hundreds protest after Iranian woman's alleged murder over hijab law, demand 'death to the dictator'
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Video from Iran shows hundreds gathered in protest at the funeral for a 22-year-old whom police arrested and allegedly beaten to death for violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair, prompting further calls to deny Iran's president entry to the U.S. as he prepares to speak at the U.N. General Assembly this week.
Amanpour, Iranian president walk away from interview over head scarf dispute
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi walked away from an interview in New York City on Wednesday following a dispute over Amanpour wearing a headscarf. In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Amanpour said that she was slated to speak with Raisi on the sidelines of the...
Trump’s ‘We Have to Keep Our Country Gay’ Speech Gaffe Spurs a Social Media Frenzy (Video)
Donald Trump mistakenly told the crowd at a Friday rally, “We have to keep our country gay.” Yeah, he meant to say “great” and not “gay,” but it pretty much goes without saying, the internet had a field day. “If you want to stop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest
The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
US quietly pursues Middle East breakthrough with Israel-Lebanon deal
The Biden administration is on the verge of a significant breakthrough in Middle East relations as it quietly pursues an agreement between Israel and Lebanon on territorial maritime borders. The negotiations appear to be closing in on the finish line amid intensive negotiations between U.S., Israeli and Lebanese officials that...
ISIS is threat to entire human race, Iraqi foreign minister says in exclusive interview
UNITED NATIONS, New York – EXCLUSIVE: The Iraqi foreign minister urged Western countries to continue chasing the remnants of ISIS until the organization is completely eliminated because it presents a threat to humanity. "We must take it seriously because, when they started, they were also small. But once they...
Iran cracks down on protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 'morality police' custody
Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, sparking protests across the country.
HuffPost
Dissident: 'Iranian Women Are Furious' Over Headscarf Death
NEW YORK (AP) — The tears come quickly to Masih Alinejad when she talks about the messages she’s received in recent days from women in Iran protesting against their government after a young woman died in police custody over a violation of the country’s strict religious dress code.
'Sad part about this': What we know about Iran's response to protests over Mahsa Amini's death
What's behind recent protests in Iran? More than the death of a woman at the hands of the "morality police."
Comments / 0