Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...

PROTESTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO