Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Co. Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin shared his thoughts Saturday after a bank robbery, bomb threat and school district evacuation happened earlier in the week.
UpNorthLive.com
Bank robbery, bomb threat investigation in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the suspects in a bank robbery and bomb threat. Sheriff Martin said two men wearing masks and baggy clothes entered the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther at 10:27 a.m. Thursday. The men were unarmed, but did...
Law Enforcement Searching for Two Suspects Who Robbed Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects are both males who wore sweatshirts and ski masks during the robbery. The suspects are believed to have fled...
WWMTCw
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing, cashing in lottery tickets
Two people were arrested in Grand Haven after stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.
Drunk driver 3x over legal limit hands troopers empty vodka bottle instead of ID in Northern Michigan, officials say
When troopers pulled over to help a motorist waving for help on Wednesday evening, troopers in Northern Michigan did not expect to find the driver extremely intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
Wanted Fugitive, Three Other People Arrested at Aetna Township Residence
A wanted fugitive and three other people were arrested Wednesday at a residence in Aetna Township in Mecosta County. On Wednesday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive who was reportedly armed. It was also reported that there were two additional females at the residence.
UpNorthLive.com
18-year-old dies in Clare County crash
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Harrison died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Sep. 22, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. Clare County Central Dispatch received a report at 6:30 p.m. of a crash "with the driver being ejected in the area of Townline and Ridge Roads in Hayes Township," the sheriff's office said. The vehicle later caught on fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 arrested, stolen items recovered from house
AETNA, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office has executed a search warrant at a home in Aetna Township, which resulted in the arrest of four people. It came after a tip that a wanted fugitive was armed and staying there. It happened on Wednesday afternoon, September 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
Man sentenced in stabbing death of girlfriend
A man who stabbed his girlfriend and let her bleed for hours before she died in their home near Hardy Dam Pond in 2021 was sentenced to years in prison.
Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case
A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man hands troopers half-empty bottle of vodka during traffic stop
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man was arrested for drunken driving this week after handing a half-empty bottle of vodka to troopers during a traffic stop, police said. Around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to an MSP news release.
Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan Department of Education tells teachers it’s OK to hide pronouns from parents
A Traverse City-area parent alleges that her local school district is not being forthright with parents when it encounters students who say they are in a gender-fluid situation. She cites as evidence materials taken from a high school foreign language class. Sally Roeser says that a teacher in the Traverse...
Michigan woman pleads guilty to killing her father, sister, 2 handymen
A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year. Judy Boyer, 55, of Farwell admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021, the Morning Sun reported. Police were called to her father’s home that...
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
$250M Adelaide Pointe project on Muskegon Lake focus of city information session
MUSKEGON, MI – The community is invited to learn more about the proposed $250 million Adelaide Pointe mixed-use development and marina planned for the Muskegon Lake waterfront. The city of Muskegon is hosting a community information session that will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Loft inside...
S.S. Badger cancels Lake Michigan crossing due to large waves, possible waterspouts
LUDINGTON, MI – The S.S. Badger car ferry canceled its round trip across Lake Michigan today due to dangerous conditions on the Great Lake. Up to 10-foot waves are expected today along with a chance of waterspouts, according to the National Weather Service. The company announced the cancellation Wednesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man charged with intoxicated driving after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, having a weapon, and possessing meth after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph on the highway, officials said. Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, of Manton, was pulled over at 9:34 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16)...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0