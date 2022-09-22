ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Bank robbery, bomb threat investigation in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the suspects in a bank robbery and bomb threat. Sheriff Martin said two men wearing masks and baggy clothes entered the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther at 10:27 a.m. Thursday. The men were unarmed, but did...
WWMTCw

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Baldwin, MI
County
Lake County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

18-year-old dies in Clare County crash

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Harrison died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Sep. 22, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. Clare County Central Dispatch received a report at 6:30 p.m. of a crash "with the driver being ejected in the area of Townline and Ridge Roads in Hayes Township," the sheriff's office said. The vehicle later caught on fire.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Bank Robbery#Bomb Threat#Community Schools#Police#Mi
13 ON YOUR SIDE

4 arrested, stolen items recovered from house

AETNA, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office has executed a search warrant at a home in Aetna Township, which resulted in the arrest of four people. It came after a tip that a wanted fugitive was armed and staying there. It happened on Wednesday afternoon, September 21 at 2:30 p.m.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case

A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Man hands troopers half-empty bottle of vodka during traffic stop

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man was arrested for drunken driving this week after handing a half-empty bottle of vodka to troopers during a traffic stop, police said. Around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to an MSP news release.
MANTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy