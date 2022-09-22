Read full article on original website
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza 10pm
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary. A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT. SAFFE Day offers fun, games and family time in the return...
The East Texas State Fair livestock show is bigger than ever
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s opening day of the East Texas State Fair and yearly livestock show. For some the fair is about the food or attractions for others it’s a time to show off their hard work. For 14-year-old Brooklin Logan and 10-year-old Gracie Soel from Rusk County, showing livestock is their passion. “I […]
National Hunting and Fishing Day a generational tradition in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Hunting and fishing Day, a day introduced in 1972 that recognizes the health and recreational virtues of hunting and fishing. It’s also a day for East Texans that marks the preparation for numerous game seasons on the horizon. For 50 years the...
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week. A crowd made up of people from around East texas gathered on Jacksonville’s public square to celebrate the occasion. The Hazel Tilton Park downtown was selected as home for the new marker.
Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night. Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo. Storm photos from East Texas 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT. Viewer photos...
SMITH CO HOUSE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-23-22
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 22 minutes ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are...
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
WebXtra: Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully relocated to Texas in the 18th century. Updated:...
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are currently working a traffic blockage at Old Jacksonville and Rice Road. A semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking the north bound lanes on Old Jacksonville and the south bound turn lane on Rice Road. Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water.
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County...
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
Chapel Hill FFA students win Herdsman award for 2nd year in a row
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel High High School students prepared for the livestock competition at the East Texas State Fair 24 months in advance. That preparation paid off when it was announced that they won the Herdsman Award for the second year in a row. Students are required to take...
Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
