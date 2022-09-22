ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night. Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo. Storm photos from East Texas 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT. Viewer photos...
LINDALE, TX
KTRE

SMITH CO HOUSE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-23-22

In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 22 minutes ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are currently working a traffic blockage at Old Jacksonville and Rice Road. A semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking the north bound lanes on Old Jacksonville and the south bound turn lane on Rice Road. Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event

In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?

Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief

A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Chapel Hill FFA students win Herdsman award for 2nd year in a row

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel High High School students prepared for the livestock competition at the East Texas State Fair 24 months in advance. That preparation paid off when it was announced that they won the Herdsman Award for the second year in a row. Students are required to take...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
RUSK COUNTY, TX

