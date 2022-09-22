Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Investigators recall traumatizing murder case one day after suspect pleads guilty
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A seasoned detective says the crime scene at Mark Latunski’s home was the worst thing he had ever seen in his career. The traumatic images were on his mind one day after Latunski admitted guilt in the murder of Kevin Bacon. “I was pretty...
Cannibal killer pleads guilty in murder of Kevin Bacon
CORUNNA, MI — Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty. Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.
Michigan Man Pleads Guilty To Cannibalism, Gruesome Dating App Murder
He allegedly met his victim, Kevin Bacon, on a dating app.
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Security expert assesses response to stabbing at Bridgeport High School
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 23. Investigators recall traumatizing murder case one day after suspect pleads guilty. A seasoned detective says the crime scene at Mark Latunski’s home was the worst thing he had ever seen in his career. Heart of the...
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
WNEM
Sheriff: Man made death threats toward Shiawassee County officials
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for death threats targeted at current and former public officials in Shiawassee County. On Wednesday night, Sept. 22, Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old George Hamas of Macomb County’s Washington Township. Investigators said Hamas, a...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNEM
Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
WNEM
Police: Alcohol suspected in crash where driver was ejected from back window
KOCHVILLE Twp. (WNEM) – Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in a single vehicle crash that led to the driver of the vehicle being ejected from the back window, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept....
abc12.com
Two students injured in stabbing at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two students were injured in a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Thursday morning. The Bridgeport Township Police Department says an 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old males were having an altercation inside the school around 11:10 a.m. Thursday. At some point during the fight, investigators say...
WNEM
Police: 24-year-old dies in crash after ejected from vehicle
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another. Flint Township Police said that officers responded to southbound I-75 at Corunna Road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. after getting reports of a crash. Investigators said that a black Chevrolet Impala was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flint woman ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Flint woman died after police said she rolled her vehicle multiple times and was later ejected from it. The woman killed in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to a Flint Township Police news release. Police responded to a...
Saginaw ‘miracle baby’ born day of mother’s fatal shooting arrives home
SAGINAW, MI — At 24, Laura Buendia was eagerly preparing to be a first-time parent with her fiancé, set to give birth to a daughter in late August. Tragically, the mother-to-be’s life was cut short by gun violence in Saginaw, during a family gathering in her parents’ yard.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Two students hurt in Saginaw area high school stabbing, another student in custody
SAGINAW, MI -- Two Bridgeport High School students were injured and another student taken into custody in what police described as a cutting incident Thursday, Sept. 22. Police from several agencies responded to the school, 4961 Bearcat Blvd., about 11:45 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following an accident on I-75 at Corunna Road. According to Flint Township police, when officers responded to the accident September, 24th at 4:45 p.m., they discovered one person had been ejected from a vehicle. The initial...
Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
Comments / 0