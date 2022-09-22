ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Cannibal killer pleads guilty in murder of Kevin Bacon

CORUNNA, MI — Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty. Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shiawassee County, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Sheriff: Man made death threats toward Shiawassee County officials

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for death threats targeted at current and former public officials in Shiawassee County. On Wednesday night, Sept. 22, Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old George Hamas of Macomb County’s Washington Township. Investigators said Hamas, a...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
WNEM

Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Two students injured in stabbing at Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two students were injured in a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Thursday morning. The Bridgeport Township Police Department says an 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old males were having an altercation inside the school around 11:10 a.m. Thursday. At some point during the fight, investigators say...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Police: 24-year-old dies in crash after ejected from vehicle

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another. Flint Township Police said that officers responded to southbound I-75 at Corunna Road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. after getting reports of a crash. Investigators said that a black Chevrolet Impala was...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#College Student#Attorneys#Mutilation#Sentencing#Violent Crime
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc12.com

One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following an accident on I-75 at Corunna Road. According to Flint Township police, when officers responded to the accident September, 24th at 4:45 p.m., they discovered one person had been ejected from a vehicle. The initial...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WLNS

ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy