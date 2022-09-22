ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Engineer jumps from moving train after being attacked with knife

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17g7PM_0i6EMUSi00

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer in Minnesota is recovering after a man jumped on a train and stabbed him in the forehead on Tuesday.

The incident began around 8:18 a.m. when 40-year-old Samuel David Holman allegedly climbed onto a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train and entered the engineer’s cab, according to WCCO.

The train had just left St. Cloud heading north when Holman attacked the engineer.

Holman “wrapped his arms around his neck” and told the engineer to “speed up and get out of town,” according to a police report obtained by WCCO.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the engineer in the forehead. The engineer bit Holman’s hand and leaped from the train while it was still moving. The engineer was later treated at a local area hospital.

According to KARE, the train eventually stopped in Sartell and Holman was apprehended nearby.

Holman is currently being held in Benton County Jail facing assault charges, according to KMSP-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — (AP) — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benton County#Violent Crime#Kare#Kmsp Tv#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state's Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico — (AP) — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and...
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
116K+
Followers
126K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy