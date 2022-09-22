ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ginni Thomas, Wife Of Justice Clarence Thomas, Will Speak With Jan. 6 Committee

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtFpR_0i6EMRoX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nx6b0_0i6EMRoX00

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Ginni Thomas , the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is slated to speak before the House committee for their probe of the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Thomas is expected to be asked about her attempts to get the results of the 2020 presidential election overturned.

NPR reports that Ginni Thomas, 65, has agreed to appear before the House select committee for its ongoing investigation of the Jan. 6 matter. What lead to the agreement has yet to be made public, but a public hearing is due to take place next week Sept. 28. It hasn’t been confirmed that Thomas will be present for the hearing. Considering the explosive nature of the claims made against Thomas involving her alleged political meddling, it was assumed that any discussions with Thomas would not make it to the public arena.

Among the many pressing matters of the probe, the panel will examine Thomas and her talks with lawyer John Eastman, who was one of many who aimed to urge then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections in favor of Donald Trump. The so-called “Stop The Steal” movement bubbled up in the wake of the Electoral College win by President Joe Biden, coming to a dangerous head during the January 6 Capitol attacks.

Via a statement, the attorney for Thomas confirmed her upcoming meeting with the panel.

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee. As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity,” Mark Paoletta wrote.

The hearing will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Photo: Getty

The post Ginni Thomas, Wife Of Justice Clarence Thomas, Will Speak With Jan. 6 Committee appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Select Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#U S Supreme Court#House#Npr#The Electoral College
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HipHopWired

Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”

So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina […] The post Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IDAHO STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Republicans 'going through contortions' to justify classified documents at Mar-a-Lago shows how 'fundamentally destructive' Trump has been to the party

Liz Cheney called out Republican party members who continue to defend Donald Trump. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, Cheney said members of the GOP are "going through contortions." Cheney said it shows how "fundamentally destructive Donald Trump has been." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said Republicans continuing to defend Donald Trump...
WYOMING STATE
CNN

Maggie Haberman breaks down New York AG's lawsuit against Trump

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gives her analysis after the New York state attorney general filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging involvement in expansive fraud. Hear the conversation on CNN’s Inside Politics.
POTUS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy