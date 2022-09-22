ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside

Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver...
Chesterfield murder victim ID'd as WWJ News anchor Jim Matthews

FOX 2 - The murder victim in a tragic crime scene in Chesterfield Township has been identified as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, a news anchor at WWJ-950 AM. The station made the announcement late Friday afternoon that he was the man found dead at the Chesterfield house where a woman was discovered stabbed and a 10-year-old boy tied up and shoved into a closet.
