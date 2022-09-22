Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Redford man killed in crash after losing control, hitting bridge on I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 27-year-old Redford Township man is dead after a crash on I-75. The crash happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. on I-75 near 8 Mile Road. According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the area for a traffic crash where a bystander was performing CPR.
fox2detroit.com
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Chesterfield murder suspect in killing of WWJ anchor and attacked family, was invited guest
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - WWJ 950 journalist Jim Matthews was killed and his girlfriend and their two kids hurt in what police are calling a murder and attempted suicide that happened midday Friday. Police say they were called to the home on Bayview Drive off Hooker Road around...
fox2detroit.com
Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver...
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield murder victim ID'd as WWJ News anchor Jim Matthews
FOX 2 - The murder victim in a tragic crime scene in Chesterfield Township has been identified as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, a news anchor at WWJ-950 AM. The station made the announcement late Friday afternoon that he was the man found dead at the Chesterfield house where a woman was discovered stabbed and a 10-year-old boy tied up and shoved into a closet.
fox2detroit.com
Fall descends on Michigan with a chilly start that will rise into the 60s
(FOX 2) - The first weekend of fall feels just like fall!. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for highs and the 50s for lows with some rain impacting certain times of the day. Let's dig in. The best day of the weekend will likely be Friday, as soon as...
fox2detroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit bank robber switches to fraud, gets busted using stolen identities
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A serial Metro Detroit bank robber is headed to prison after he switched up his method of stealing and got caught, the Department of Justice said. Rynell Roberts, 39, of Redford, has four convictions for armed bank robberies in 2008. Authorities said Roberts would...
fox2detroit.com
Man dead, woman stabbed, 10-year-old tied up and beaten in Chesterfield attack
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Update (5:50 p.m.) WWJ-950 AM has identified the male victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a horrible crime scene on Friday that ended with a 57-year-old man dead, a woman stabbed, and a 10-year-old boy tied up and shoved into a closet.
