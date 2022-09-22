‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy Talks The Importance Of Saw Gerrera, Luthen Rael & The “Original Gangsters & Maniacs” Of The Rebel Alliance

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘True Detective: Night Country’: John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw & More Join Season 4 Cast
In March, HBO announced that “True Detective: Night Country” was in the works, with Issa López writing the series ilot and Barry Jenkins on board as executive producer. Then in May, Jodie Foster joined the cast in a starring role, with Kali Reis signing on in June. And now, Deadline reports, a bunch of great character actors are on board to fill out the ensemble cast.
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Rian Johnson Introduces A New Clip From The Upcoming Netflix Mystery
Where to start with “Knives Out“? Rian Johnson‘s 2019 murder mystery came out of nowhere to win over critics and audiences in the final weeks of that year. Johnson hinted at a sequel during the promotion for that film, but no one expected the director to team up with Netflix for two of them, and for the price of $469 million. And now, sequel #1 is almost here: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” had its premiere at TIFF earlier this month and premieres on Netflix just in time for Christmas.
theplaylist.net
‘Wednesday’ Series Clip: Wednesday & Thing Interact In Tim Burton’s Comedic Reboot
Netflix has been able to attract all sorts of talent to the streaming service for both film and television projects. One of their more recent acquisitions was getting filmmaker Tim Burton to pause his string of Disney live-action remakes to focus on a new comedy series incarnation of “The Addams Family” with “Wednesday,” which focuses on the angsty teenage daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Burton directs all eight episodes and the source material certainly feels on brand for him.
theplaylist.net
‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Henry Cavill Announces Mature Fantasy Series Returns Summer 2023
Netflix is very much doubling down on the popularity of their fantasy series “The Witcher” led by hunky British actor Henry Cavill. Netflix is not only getting ready to debut the third season of the flagship show but are also behind a prequel spinoff series called “The Witcher: Blood Origin” that sees actress Michelle Yeoh of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Shang-Chi & Legend of The Ten Rings” among the cast.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Extraction 2’: Netflix Teases A First Look At Chris Hemsworth’s Action Sequel
Today, Netflix promoted its massive slate of feature films and television series during their big event Tudum. The streamer showcased various clips, teasers, and behind-the-scenes footage for some of their original movies, such as action projects with big names attached in lead roles. Chris Hemsworth introduced behind-the-scenes footage (see below)...
theplaylist.net
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Is A Detective-For-Hire & On The Case In Sequel
Enola Holmes is on the case again in the sequel, “Enola Homes 2.” Netflix’s popular adaptation of Nancy Springer’s first novel became a hit with audiences of all ages. Our own review found the project to be “...an absolute delight. Charming and fleet-footed, with a dynamic sense of frisson and clever chutzpah.” Now, the streaming service is poised to find more success with Holmes’ return. The film takes its cues from Springer’s six-book series, but seems to have found a voice of its own.
theplaylist.net
‘The Mother’ Teaser Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Stars In An Assassin Actioner For Director Niki Caro
Today is Tudum day: Netflix‘s annual flex where the streamer shows off the goods for upcoming films; new teasers, posters, trailers, first looks, announcements, and more. And much of the day was dedicated to impressive-looking action films like “Extraction 2“ and a new Jennifer Lopez-starring assassin movie called, “The Mother.“
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Watch Whimsical BTS Video From Animated Film
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been making a home for himself and his various projects at Netflix with a string of CGI animated shows such as “Trollhunters,” “3Below,” and “Wizards.” Continuing that passion for animation, del Toro has teamed with “Fantastic Mr. Fox” animation director Mark Gustafson for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” The project will bring to life these classic fairy tale characters via stop-motion animation and will separate itself from the Disney incarnations with a darker tone and aesthetic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Blonde’: Andrew Dominik Says Netflix Still Supported The Movie After NC-17 Rating Even Though He Promised An R-Rated Film
Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde” is one of the Fall’s biggest movies for several reasons. For one, it’s Dominik’s first feature film since 2012’s “Killing Them Softly.” “Blonde” is also a project long in the making, taking fourteen years of development to reach audiences finally. It’s also a huge role for Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, one of the most famous movie stars ever.
theplaylist.net
‘All That Breathes’ Trailer: First Film To Win Both Cannes & Sundance Documentary Awards Releases October 21
This year “All That Breathes” became the first film to win both Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize (World Cinema) and Cannes’ Documentary Prize. Directed by Shaunak Sen, the documentary follows two brothers in Delhi on their journey to protect a bird known as the black kite in an urban environment overrun with pollution and civil violence. And now, before its theatrical release, it gets another festival screening at the New York Film Festival.
theplaylist.net
‘Heart Of Stone’: Gal Gadot Shares First Teaser Footage From Upcoming Spy Movie
Gal Gadot already played an international jewel thief for Netflix in “Red Notice.” Now she’ll play someone on the other side of the law in “Heart Of Stone,” Tom Harper‘s upcoming spy film for the streamer. In the film, Gadot plays a CIA agent who becomes the last defense between her organization and the loss of its most valuable (and dangerous) asset.
theplaylist.net
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: New Report Says Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde Got Into A “Huge Screaming Match” On Set
Now that “Don’t Worry Darling” is in theaters, will the drama surrounding this movie finally end? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf may have settled their beef, and, no, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine at the movie’s Venice premiere, but it looks like the longest-standing rumor about “Don’t Worry Darling” still has legs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Women King Is Not The Whitewashed Movie I Thought It Was
There’s an opportunity to address how we create, consume and respond to the thoughts, feelings and opinions conveyed in the digital realm
Comments / 0