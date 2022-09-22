ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

4-9-6-6

(four, nine, six, six)

MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Stunted by the rain Sunday night, Aaron Judge is taking his record chase on the road. Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League mark, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of heavy showers. The big slugger went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge to Toronto still in pursuit of Maris. But the four-time All-Star insisted he wasn’t disappointed that he was unable to hit No. 61 on New York’s 6-0 homestand.
BRONX, NY
Live 95.9

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says

A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief

As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
SOMERVILLE, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
