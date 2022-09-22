ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Austin

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to continue gaining strength and morph into a hurricane in the coming days. Ian, as of Sunday morning, has 50 mph winds and a decreasing pressure of 1001 mb, and is showing signs of some banding features forming. Banding features are a key ingredient to intensification, so seeing the start of these features suggests that intensification is likely to continue throughout Sunday.
84-year-old pro-life advocate shot in Michigan, authorities say

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WWMT) — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an alleged argument while canvassing door-to-door about a November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, according to state police. The 84-year-old woman, identified as a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the...
Texas Tribune Festival wraps up Saturday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The last day of the three-day long Texas Tribune Festival was Saturday night. This year’s festival was packed with over 120 sessions and events. The TribFest may have returned to normal, but if you thought that meant the pandemic was over, think again. At least, not according to the nation’s top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci.
