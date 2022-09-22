Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to continue gaining strength and morph into a hurricane in the coming days. Ian, as of Sunday morning, has 50 mph winds and a decreasing pressure of 1001 mb, and is showing signs of some banding features forming. Banding features are a key ingredient to intensification, so seeing the start of these features suggests that intensification is likely to continue throughout Sunday.
84-year-old pro-life advocate shot in Michigan, authorities say
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WWMT) — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an alleged argument while canvassing door-to-door about a November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, according to state police. The 84-year-old woman, identified as a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the...
DeSantis declares State of Emergency for 24 counties ahead of potential hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties that are potentially in the path of Tropical Storm Ian. He said the storm has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the next few days. DeSantis issued...
First six weeks of school completed and schools still searching for enough teachers
We are now six weeks into the new school year and public schools across Texas are still struggling to have a teacher for every classroom. On Friday school administrators shared what they're doing to recruit teachers while admitting teaching is not as attractive a career as it used to be.
Robb Elementary Texas House Investigative Committee attends Texas Tribune Panel
Members of the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary shooting took part in a panel titled “what happened in Uvalde” for day two of the Texas Tribune Festival. They say the conversation was an opportunity to look at the heart of what went wrong so polices can be created to save more lives.
Texas Tribune Festival wraps up Saturday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The last day of the three-day long Texas Tribune Festival was Saturday night. This year’s festival was packed with over 120 sessions and events. The TribFest may have returned to normal, but if you thought that meant the pandemic was over, think again. At least, not according to the nation’s top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci.
