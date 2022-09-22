ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

CHS Volleyball Falls At Lafayette In Four Sets

Chillicothe Volleyball lost at Lafayette in four sets on Thursday. They dropped sets one and two 25-20. They bounced back, winning a close set three 26-24, but then lost set four 25-20. Lyla Beetsma led the team with 17 digs, Ava Leamer led with 9 kills, Anna Fisher had 6...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Girls Tennis Beats Trenton 8-1; Moves To 7-3 On The Year

The Lady Hornets Tennis team traveled to Trenton for their second head-to-head dual with the Bulldogs and left with an 8-1 win as a team. Coach Chambers was proud of the mental toughness her players showed as they approach post-season play next week. “Even with chilly, overcast conditions and some...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
cbs17

Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
APEX, NC
kchi.com

CMS Softball Downs Brookfield 10-0 To Improve To 6-0

The Chillicothe Middle School Lady Hornets Softball team improved their record to 6-0 after a win over Brookfield 10-0 on Thursday. Hope led things off in the circle. She surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out four and walking zero. Landry Marsh followed, facing seven batters, allowing no hits, striking out four, and walking one.
BROOKFIELD, MO
WRAL News

Shaw earns second straight win over ECSU

Durham, N.C. — The Shaw Bears football team made the plays it needed to come away with their second straight win to improve to 2-0 in CIAA action as they defeated the visiting Elizabeth City State University Vikings 35-16 Saturday inside Durham County Stadium. After both teams traded punts...
RALEIGH, NC
AL.com

Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina

Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
my40.tv

Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22

My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
ERWIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Lake Norman takes down Wonders in league opener

MOORESVILLE — In 2021, when Lake Norman met up with Kannapolis A.L. Brown, the entire game came down to the Wildcats facing a 4th and 1 at their own 24 in the waning seconds. Players urged head coach Jonathan Oliphant to go for it, he listened, and they picked up two yards to seal the victory.
MOORESVILLE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep

The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork Projects

The MoDOT Roadwork schedule for Northwest Missouri includes several pothole projects and pavement repairs. In the local counties, scheduled work includes:. I-35 – Continuing the resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 through October. Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Harry Ellerbe

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. James Harry Ellerbe, 72, Rockingham passed on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 157 Philadelphia Drive, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, noon-4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
kchi.com

Chillicothe EAA Fly In, October 1st

The Chillicothe EAA chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st, one week from today, at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Power Protection On County Commission Agenda

Power Protection is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners Tuesday. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am, in the Commission Room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 11:00 am, they will meet with Matt Hopper from CMU to discuss Power Protection. Other items on the agenda for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
cbs17

T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
RALEIGH, NC
kchi.com

Six Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

