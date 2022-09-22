The Chillicothe Middle School Lady Hornets Softball team improved their record to 6-0 after a win over Brookfield 10-0 on Thursday. Hope led things off in the circle. She surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out four and walking zero. Landry Marsh followed, facing seven batters, allowing no hits, striking out four, and walking one.

BROOKFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO