Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

1-1-2-7, FB: 3

(one, one, two, seven; FB: three)

