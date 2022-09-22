ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document

PORTLAND, Maine — A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure. Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall. It had elaborate script in Latin, along with musical notes and gold flourishes. A sticker said 1285 AD. Based on what he’d seen in a manuscripts class at Colby College, the document looked downright medieval.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?

PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
NEWS CENTER Maine

City of Portland to hire equity director

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is hiring a special new position that will be charged with making sure the city operates to benefit all residents. Portland is creating an Office of Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and is actively searching for a director. The city council decided to make the move at the suggestion of the city's Racial Equity Steering Committee, which met between September 2020 and April 2021.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Balance screening held for Maine seniors

HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.
NEWS CENTER Maine

It's corn maze season. Find a maze near you.

MAINE, USA — Just as many TikTok users love the audio that sings, "It's corn!" lately, many Mainers love local corn mazes around the state just as much. The song was created as a remix of an original TikTok posted by the user recesstherapy showing an interview of a little boy explaining why he loves corn so much. TikToker schmoyoho created the remix.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland schools welcome its new Mobile Makerspace

PORTLAND, Maine — Elementary schools throughout the Portland Public Schools system will start utilizing more outdoor spaces thanks to a mobile classroom bringing STEM learning tools to kids in the district. The new mobile classroom is being called the Mobile Makerspace, and Portland Public Schools STEM Coordinator Brooke Teller...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Community Policy