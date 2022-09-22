Read full article on original website
Related
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
Portland nonprofit offers bike rides to people who can't ride by themselves
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Wheelers is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer outdoor adapted biking fun. The organization was founded in 2015 and uses adapted tricycles to offer rides to people who cannot ride a bike themselves. The tricycles are designed to hold two people; a...
Two Portland restaurants among NYT's 'America's Best Restaurants' 2022 list
PORTLAND, Maine — For Colin Wyatt, executive chef of Twelve, seeing his restaurant's name in The New York Times' 2022 list of America's best restaurants first thing Monday morning was something very special, even after his time as executive sous chef at New York City's Eleven Madison Park, widely recognized as one of the top restaurants in the world.
Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document
PORTLAND, Maine — A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure. Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall. It had elaborate script in Latin, along with musical notes and gold flourishes. A sticker said 1285 AD. Based on what he’d seen in a manuscripts class at Colby College, the document looked downright medieval.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dempsy Challenge draws hundreds to weekend events in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — The 2022 Dempsey Challenge is officially underway. On Saturday, Sept. 24, hundreds of people flocked to Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston for the first "normal" weekend-long event since the pandemic began. The Dempsey Challenge raises money for the Dempsey Center during this annual event. Through its two...
Aimsel Ponti shares a snapshot of Maine's fall concert lineup
PORTLAND, Maine — Fall is officially here and there are plenty of concerts to enjoy around the state over the next few months. Portland Press Herald's music writer, Aimsel Ponti, joined us in the 207 studio with a preview of the upcoming concert season. There are a variety of...
Franklin Towers residents elated to once again have full power
PORTLAND, Maine — "It's just wonderful to be able to use the stove," Michael Mancini said. Mancini and more than one hundred others that live at Franklin Towers in Portland once again are receiving full power to their units. "It's wonderful to be able to use the kitchen like...
Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?
PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hope Zuis moves to the rhythm on and off the dance floor
MONMOUTH, Maine — It takes many of us time to find our passion or find something that allows us to escape from the highs and lows of life. Monmouth Academy senior Hope Zuis is lucky. She found her escape at age two when her parents signed her up for dance.
City of Portland to hire equity director
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is hiring a special new position that will be charged with making sure the city operates to benefit all residents. Portland is creating an Office of Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and is actively searching for a director. The city council decided to make the move at the suggestion of the city's Racial Equity Steering Committee, which met between September 2020 and April 2021.
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
Balance screening held for Maine seniors
HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It's corn maze season. Find a maze near you.
MAINE, USA — Just as many TikTok users love the audio that sings, "It's corn!" lately, many Mainers love local corn mazes around the state just as much. The song was created as a remix of an original TikTok posted by the user recesstherapy showing an interview of a little boy explaining why he loves corn so much. TikToker schmoyoho created the remix.
Maine Things To Do | Common Ground County Fair, Dempsey Challenge, Cumberland Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 26. When: 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
'Madeline's Mission' children's memorial garden planned for Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Parkview Campus of Mid Coast Hospital will be the new home to a memorial garden where families can honor children who have died. The garden is being planned by a nonprofit, Madeline's Mission, named for a 4-year-old girl who died after a battle with a brain tumor.
Maine lobsterman say 'red listing' a threat to their livelihoods without cause
PORTLAND, Maine — The men and women who harvest Maine lobster say new restrictions on fishing, combined with the so-called “red listing” of lobster by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, are a threat to their livelihoods, and the economy of coastal Maine. Both the listing and...
Mainers are prepping for high heating costs this winter
MAINE, USA — With temperatures dropping, many Mainers are concerned about high prices for heating oil. Sixty percent of homes in the state use fuel oil as their main source of heat, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Governor's Energy Office reported the average cost of heating...
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
Portland schools welcome its new Mobile Makerspace
PORTLAND, Maine — Elementary schools throughout the Portland Public Schools system will start utilizing more outdoor spaces thanks to a mobile classroom bringing STEM learning tools to kids in the district. The new mobile classroom is being called the Mobile Makerspace, and Portland Public Schools STEM Coordinator Brooke Teller...
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1