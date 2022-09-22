ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

IWVP: Economic development in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our first guest is West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who joins us for two segments to talk about the long list of energy and manufacturing companies planning to bring new facilities to the Mountain State. Next, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sits […]
Cadrene Heslop

West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week

Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
West Virginia State
NewsTimes

A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
Metro News

American Heart Association youth ambassador hails from West Virginia

MINGO, W.Va. — A Mingo County student has been named a national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, will represent the association during in-school initiatives across the state while sharing her personal story of suffering a stroke at birth.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
wvexplorer.com

Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
Metro News

Upson named West Virginia Women’s Commission executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Friday the appointment of Jill Upson as executive director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission. Upson, a former state lawmaker, serves as the executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. She will...
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
thetrek.co

Cup of Coffee in West Virginia

The cold front came through making it a lot harder to get out of our warm sleeping bags in the dark morning, however we have an exciting day ahead of us so not much motivation was needed. We quickly ate our Aldi brand cheerios and powered milk, packed up and headed out.
HARPERS FERRY, WV

