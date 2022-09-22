Read full article on original website
IWVP: Economic development in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our first guest is West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who joins us for two segments to talk about the long list of energy and manufacturing companies planning to bring new facilities to the Mountain State. Next, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sits […]
Metro News
Justice, with a cut-property-taxes agenda in the past, now campaigns against amendment
Gov. Jim Justice has hit the road to oppose an amendment that could lead to lower property taxes, and the executive director of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association is puzzled. Her reason is the governor’s past support. “Certainly we’re disappointed that the governor is taking this position and maybe...
West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week
Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
The state of finances, debt in rural Appalachia
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has released a report that details the financial issues of rural Appalachians.
NewsTimes
A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
Metro News
American Heart Association youth ambassador hails from West Virginia
MINGO, W.Va. — A Mingo County student has been named a national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, will represent the association during in-school initiatives across the state while sharing her personal story of suffering a stroke at birth.
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
wvexplorer.com
Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
Metro News
Upson named West Virginia Women’s Commission executive director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Friday the appointment of Jill Upson as executive director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission. Upson, a former state lawmaker, serves as the executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. She will...
voiceofmotown.com
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia deer archery and crossbow season kicks off: Here’s what you need to know
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s officially deer archery and crossbow season in West Virginia. The season opens Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, there are some restrictions when it comes to archery and crossbow hunting. Licensing.
West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap
A proposal to cap the potency of medical marijuana in West Virginia is drawing some controversy.
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
West Virginia hunters’ last chance to buy deer stamps is this weekend
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resouces wants to remind hunters to buy deer stamps before archery season starts on Saturday.
thetrek.co
Cup of Coffee in West Virginia
The cold front came through making it a lot harder to get out of our warm sleeping bags in the dark morning, however we have an exciting day ahead of us so not much motivation was needed. We quickly ate our Aldi brand cheerios and powered milk, packed up and headed out.
