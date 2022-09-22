Los Angeles Rams sign Kendall Blanton to fill tight end void

The Los Angeles Rams brought back Kendall Blanton on Thursday, signing their former tight end off Kansas City’s practice squad to fill the void left by the suspension of Brycen Hopkins.

Hopkins was suspended three games by the NFL on Wednesday for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. It left the Rams without a backup tight end to starter Tyler Higbee.

Blanton, 26, was waived by the Rams on Aug. 20 and claimed by Washington the following day. The Commanders later released him on Aug. 30 before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 1.

Blanton played in 12 career games (two starts) for the Rams in 2019 and 2021, recording four catches for 37 yards. However, he caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in four postseason games for the Rams en route to their Super Bowl title last season.

–Field Level Media

