Video: Orlando police release sketch of person of interest in suspicious incident at Lake Nona park The Orlando Police Department on Thursday released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a suspicious incident at a Lake Nona park involving a woman who (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Thursday released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a suspicious incident at a Lake Nona park involving a woman who was walking her dog.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police said the incident happened between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday at Laureate Park near Tavistock Lakes Boulevard and Narcoossee Road.

The woman told police that she noticed someone walking toward her with the flashlight on his cellphone shining.

She said he started walking beside her, asked her how long she had lived in the neighborhood and made comments about her body.

The woman said she told him she was uncomfortable and was going to call a relative, and he told her, “Next time, I’m going to rape you,” before running away.

“Our investigators are working to determine the identity of this person as a person of interest who approached a citizen in the early morning hours,” police said in a statement. “We are asking for help in identifying him as we would like to talk to him about the incident.”

The man is believed to be in his 20s and 5 feet 9 inches tall with curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a purple T-shirt and an unknown-color head bandana, and he was driving a white four-door sedan.

Police said there has been a pattern of men approaching women in the early morning hours in the Lake Nona area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police at 321-235-3000 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group