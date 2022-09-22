Baldwin Public Schools evacuated after bomb threat, bank robbery

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at Baldwin Public Schools on Thursday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a bank robber in Luther handed a note to one of the tellers claiming a bomb had been planted at an unspecified school.

Officers say that there were two bank robbers, who came into the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther at approximately 10:30 am. They fled on foot, after obtaining money.

As a precaution, lockdown and security measures were taken within the school district.

Deputies tell us students were transported to Yates Township Hall in Idlewild. Parents are instructed to pick them up there.

Authorities say they do not believe the general public is in danger.

MSP K-9 units will clear the school buildings, so that it will be safe for students and staff to return to school the next day, says a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The FBI, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Department, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, and Newaygo Area Emergency Response Team assisted the Lake County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this event is asked to contact Det/Lt Nixon @ 231-745-2712 or Silent Observer @ 231-745-758

