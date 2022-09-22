Read full article on original website
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
Rapid reaction: Minnesota collects dominating road win at Michigan State
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan got the job done in the air and on the ground for the Gophers on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Morgan completed 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns in three-plus quarters during the Gophers’ 34-7 win against Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Morgan did not throw an interception.
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
Payton Thorne: 'Not really much to say' following Michigan State's blowout loss to Minnesota
Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a big letdown in Week 4, dropping a blowout loss to Minnesota by a final score of 34-7. Save for a late touchdown in mop-up duty, the Spartans were nearly shut out. After the game, Thorne took to the podium. While the defensive issues...
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
Khris Bogle, Michigan State DL, seen leaving for locker room vs. Minnesota
Michigan State is having a rough performance at home versus Minnesota and it isn’t getting better with senior defensive end Khris Bogle injured in the second quarter. Bogle got up and walked off the field under his own power, limping. Bogle had accounted for 1 solo tackle before leaving...
Major flub on game's opening kickoff sets up Michigan for easy TD vs. Maryland
Michigan got the start it wanted against Maryland. The Terps dropped the opening kickoff, and gave Michigan the ball, allowing its offense to score on an easy touchdown on the opening drive. The Maryland returner got a lapse of judgement, and let the football hit off of his face mask...
Mel Tucker trolled by fans, media following back-to-back letdowns by Michigan State
Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers squad as Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was trolled hard after the loss. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State as the Spartans lost 39-28 on the road to an unranked Washington Huskies team. Michigan State was ranked No. 11 at the time of the loss to Washington.
Nebraska volleyball opens B1G play with dominant sweep of Michigan State
Nebraska volleyball hit B1G play Friday evening for the first match of the conference slate, and the Huskers rolled over Michigan State for the first conference win of the season. The Huskers swept the match in consecutive sets. Set one was a dominant win for Nebraska with the Huskers winning...
Blake Corum puts exclamation point on career day with huge TD run for Michigan
Blake Corum stepped onto the field Saturday and proceeded to produce a monster game for Michigan. Facing a hungry and productive Maryland squad, Corum went on to produce a career-best outing. He set career-high marks with 30 carries and 243 yards to go along with 2 rushing touchdowns. Corum’s final...
Michael Locksley laments 'cheap' touchdowns Maryland surrenders in loss to Michigan
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley didn’t hold back on his team’s mistakes giving No. 4 Michigan easy opportunities to score. From the start of the game, Maryland made some key mistakes that gave Michigan the scores that made the difference in the 34-27 final. On the opening kickoff,...
Mel Tucker remains confident in Michigan State's coaching staff despite bad losses
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not panicking or ready to fire any of his coaches as he has confidence the Spartans will flip the season around after being dominated in Week 4 34-7 at home. Michigan State suffered its second consecutive loss of the 2022 season after losing...
Rakim Jarrett leaves Maryland's game vs. Michigan following scary fall
Rakim Jarrett was down for a solid minute after he took a hard fall following a contested target against Michigan. Taulia Tagovailoa already had to step out after a hard hit he took, but reentered the game. Jarrett is the top receiver in a stacked receiver room at Maryland. Especially...
FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
Michael Locksley comments on injuries sustained by Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett in loss to Michigan
Maryland lost its first game of the 2022 season, but it may have lost more with the injuries to wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, confirmed by head coach Michael Locksley. After the game, Locksley said that Jarrett suffered a head injury and Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury in the 34-27 road loss to No. 4 Michigan.
Jim Harbaugh addresses Week 4 absence for Michigan TE Erick All
Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.
