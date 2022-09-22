ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid reaction: Minnesota collects dominating road win at Michigan State

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan got the job done in the air and on the ground for the Gophers on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Morgan completed 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns in three-plus quarters during the Gophers’ 34-7 win against Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Morgan did not throw an interception.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker trolled by fans, media following back-to-back letdowns by Michigan State

Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers squad as Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was trolled hard after the loss. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State as the Spartans lost 39-28 on the road to an unranked Washington Huskies team. Michigan State was ranked No. 11 at the time of the loss to Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska volleyball opens B1G play with dominant sweep of Michigan State

Nebraska volleyball hit B1G play Friday evening for the first match of the conference slate, and the Huskers rolled over Michigan State for the first conference win of the season. The Huskers swept the match in consecutive sets. Set one was a dominant win for Nebraska with the Huskers winning...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#American Football#College Football#Spartans
saturdaytradition.com

FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Locksley comments on injuries sustained by Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett in loss to Michigan

Maryland lost its first game of the 2022 season, but it may have lost more with the injuries to wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, confirmed by head coach Michael Locksley. After the game, Locksley said that Jarrett suffered a head injury and Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury in the 34-27 road loss to No. 4 Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses Week 4 absence for Michigan TE Erick All

Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy