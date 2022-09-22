ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

The Guardian view on Iran’s protests: a moment of rage, a chain of resistance

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CzW2_0i6EJqeN00
A demonstration in Tehran about Mahsa Amini’s death after her arrest by the morality police.

A week of protests has swept Iran, reaching scores of cities and more than half of its provinces. The images are both stirring and moving: a mother, defiantly unveiling beside young daughters; hijab-wearers standing with those consigning their scarves to the flames; women taking to the streets despite facing brutal beatings, teargas and armed police. The unrest erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police, who accused her of “inappropriate hijab”. Her family have hotly contested official claims that she died from a heart attack due to underlying conditions. Those who have previously been detained – or whose daughters, aunts or friends have been held – saw not a terrible anomaly but a systemic issue.

Protests on this scale centring women’s rights are extraordinary. Men too are joining the female-led movement. Those involved are more demographically diverse than in recent unrest. The primary demand is not an end to the hijab, but to its imposition. Iran has a long history of ruling on what women can wear: in the 1930s, prohibiting the hijab; after 1979’s revolution, making it mandatory. The details and enforcement of the compulsory dress code have varied over the years; under President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner, policing has become harsher. Yet protesters’ cries of “women, life, freedom” go beyond the initial complaint to other concerns about liberty and rights, and a broader sense of injustice – US sanctions have ravaged the economy and, as everywhere, when poverty hits, women have suffered most.

Despite some initially conciliatory gestures and statements, authorities appear to be moving towards increased repression: a familiar pattern of attempting to contain dissent, then cracking down on it. Several people have already died and with severe internet restrictions now in place, toughened rhetoric from the Revolutionary Guard, and the president’s return from the spotlight at the UN general assembly in New York, the fear is of significant escalation. The regime has repeatedly massacred its own citizens.

That knowledge darkens this moment; it does not lessen it. This outpouring of anger is remarkable, though it should not be treated as an anomaly. Women came on to the streets in 1979 to protest against the imposition of the hijab, and in subsequent decades there have been brave acts of individual and collective resistance on this and other issues affecting women. Women have often played an important role in protests. The story of repression is also a story of resilience.

But only in recent years – particularly in the aftermath of the crackdown on activism following 2009’s green movement – has the compulsory hijab and its enforcement become so openly criticised. In recent days even clerics and conservative politicians have questioned how the dress code is implemented. The regime does not want to be seen to cave; if it reins in the morality police, it is only likely to do so after a crackdown. And many believe that policing women’s bodies is not incidental to its political project, but a central part of it, helping to define it.

Since the regime portrays opposition as the work of outsiders or their stooges, grand statements from western leaders – especially those immiserating Iran – are not always helpful: principled, multilateral pressure is a better course. Pragmatic efforts to bolster internet access would be helpful. Outsiders should also focus on magnifying the voices of Iran’s courageous women. Their leaders do not listen to them. We must.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 214 of the invasion

More than 730 people were detained across Russia at the latest protests against the country’s mobilisation decree, a rights group said, three days after president Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s first military draft since the second world war. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in 32 cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#United Nations#Economy#Protest
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Protests
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Louise Fletcher obituary

The actor Louise Fletcher, who has died aged 88, won the best actress Oscar in 1976 for her chilling and controlled performance in the film version of Ken Kesey’s countercultural novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. As Nurse Ratched, who instils fear into the patients in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy