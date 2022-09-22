ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder

By Bill Bates
 3 days ago

UNION COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County .

Alexis Fiana Jones allegedly murdered a man on September 1.

Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life

According to deputies, Jones was charged with one count of murder and fled South Carolina during the investigation.

Deputies said Jones was arrested following a short vehicle pursuit on Thursday.

Deputies are working to extradite Jones back to South Carolina.

Comments

Bernard Yon
3d ago

My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear My condolences to and prayers for the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace

Reply(4)
4
