Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
UNION COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County .
Alexis Fiana Jones allegedly murdered a man on September 1.
According to deputies, Jones was charged with one count of murder and fled South Carolina during the investigation.
Deputies said Jones was arrested following a short vehicle pursuit on Thursday.
Deputies are working to extradite Jones back to South Carolina.
