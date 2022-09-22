ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
nbc25news.com

Gas prices going above $4 at some stations in Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich - Gas prices are on the rise in Mid-Michigan. Mid-Michigan NOW's Dave Bondy captured a picture of a gallon of regular in Birch run at $4.19 a gallon. Patrick DeHahn from GasBuddy.com says the rise is due to a refinery fire at a facility in Oregon, Ohio earlier this week.
BIRCH RUN, MI
nbc25news.com

How to heat up your home in a safe and cost-efficient way

MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — Energy costs are up this year, like everything else. One thing that's coming down is the temperatures. It is prompting some people to kick on the furnace. Josh Paciorek, Consumers Energy Spokesperson, said residents might want to make sure their furnace is running efficiently. “The...
MOUNT MORRIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy