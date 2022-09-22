Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
Gas prices going above $4 at some stations in Mid-Michigan
FLINT, Mich - Gas prices are on the rise in Mid-Michigan. Mid-Michigan NOW's Dave Bondy captured a picture of a gallon of regular in Birch run at $4.19 a gallon. Patrick DeHahn from GasBuddy.com says the rise is due to a refinery fire at a facility in Oregon, Ohio earlier this week.
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
How to heat up your home in a safe and cost-efficient way
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — Energy costs are up this year, like everything else. One thing that's coming down is the temperatures. It is prompting some people to kick on the furnace. Josh Paciorek, Consumers Energy Spokesperson, said residents might want to make sure their furnace is running efficiently. “The...
