ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Nick Jonas and John Varvatos plant rooftop tequila garden and restaurant in Gaslamp

By Roxana Becerril San Diego Union-Tribune
pacificsandiego.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners

Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegoville.com

Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week

Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
coolsandiegosights.com

Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!

The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
John Varvatos
sandiegoville.com

Global Korean Fried Chicken Chain Pelicana Chicken Opens First San Diego Location

One of Korea's largest fried chicken chains with more than 2,000 location, Pelicana Chicken has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in 1982, Pelicana was a pioneer in delivering nicely packaged fried chicken in South Korea. The chain now has locations all around Korea, China, and Malaysia, as well as branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Buena Park, CA. The chain offers a simple menu of Korean fried chicken, chicken wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches with 6 sauce options, as well as side dishes like chicken gizzards, fries, onion rings, sausage cheese bacon roll, and sea snail spicy salad.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Downtown San Diego#Food Drink#The Jonas Brothers
San Diego Business Journal

Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant

Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Adams Avenue Comes Alive For Street Fair That Almost Didn't Happen

Thousands of people flooded the Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights this weekend for its first post-pandemic return, but the popular two-day fest almost didn't happen again this year as a new obstacle stood in its path. The annual event is a scene in San Diego. Hundreds of arts...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA

Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
TEMECULA, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Historic The Lafayette Hotel To Close This Fall For $26 Million Renovation Including Addition Of Eight New Bars & Restaurants

San Diego's decades-old The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows will close this fall so new owners Consortium Holdings (Born & Raised, Craft & Commerce) can add eight new bars & restaurants to the historic property. San Diego's Consortium Holdings hospitality company will shutter the Lafayette Hotel as of October...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy