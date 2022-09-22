Nick Jonas and John Varvatos plant rooftop tequila garden and restaurant in Gaslamp

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
NBC San Diego
San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners
Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
KTLA.com
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
sandiegoville.com
Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week
Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko Sushi
Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.
NBC San Diego
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
coolsandiegosights.com
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!
The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
sandiegoville.com
Global Korean Fried Chicken Chain Pelicana Chicken Opens First San Diego Location
One of Korea's largest fried chicken chains with more than 2,000 location, Pelicana Chicken has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in 1982, Pelicana was a pioneer in delivering nicely packaged fried chicken in South Korea. The chain now has locations all around Korea, China, and Malaysia, as well as branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Buena Park, CA. The chain offers a simple menu of Korean fried chicken, chicken wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches with 6 sauce options, as well as side dishes like chicken gizzards, fries, onion rings, sausage cheese bacon roll, and sea snail spicy salad.
2traveldads.com
Vintage San Diego Stay at the Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows
I love when you can find a vintage spot when you’re traveling. The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows in San Diego is SO VINTAGE. It’s a slice right out of old Hollywood times, but in SD. Built in 1946 it’s got the charm and style that became Bob Hope and Bing Crosby…
'Shop and Dine La Mesa' event puts small businesses on display
The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce is promoting small businesses with a fun event they held on Saturday.
Fall in San Diego | Food, fun, festivals will have you feeling the season
SAN DIEGO — Fall has finally arrived. The sun is still out in San Diego, but you can enjoy the fall season at events across the county. Here's a list:. Julian Farm and Orchard is open from now until the end of October, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. San...
San Diego Business Journal
Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant
Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
NBC San Diego
Adams Avenue Comes Alive For Street Fair That Almost Didn't Happen
Thousands of people flooded the Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights this weekend for its first post-pandemic return, but the popular two-day fest almost didn't happen again this year as a new obstacle stood in its path. The annual event is a scene in San Diego. Hundreds of arts...
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
Request for valet service at new Bird Rock restaurant draws opposition at La Jolla traffic board meeting
With new restaurant Paradisaea opening Sunday, Sept. 25, in Bird Rock, the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board opposed a request to convert two parking spaces just outside the restaurant to a valet zone.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Historic The Lafayette Hotel To Close This Fall For $26 Million Renovation Including Addition Of Eight New Bars & Restaurants
San Diego's decades-old The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows will close this fall so new owners Consortium Holdings (Born & Raised, Craft & Commerce) can add eight new bars & restaurants to the historic property. San Diego's Consortium Holdings hospitality company will shutter the Lafayette Hotel as of October...
San Diego is #3 destination for people looking to move to a different city
San Diego is one of the top destinations in the country that people are looking to move to, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
