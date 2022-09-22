ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahomans won’t vote on recreational marijuana this November

By Kari King/KFOR, Nick Camper/KFOR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibnf4_0i6EJ9Dj00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – After several legal battles State Question 820 , the petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma will NOT be on the November ballot.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has denied the group’s request to allow it to go to a statewide vote, saying, the organizers of SQ820 “have no clear legal right and respondents [State Election Board] have no plain legal duty” to put the petition on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

Deadlines set by the State Election Board were missed because the verification process took longer than previous petitions.

The Court acknowledged that organizers of SQ820 “diligently prepared” the petition for submission on this November’s election, but delays were caused “by the Secretary of State’s “learning curve” associated with use of the new software and by the filing of four statutorily allowed protests.”

“There is still a possibility of rehearing in two of the protests, which prevents this Court from fully resolving those objections,” said the Court, in their ruling.

SQ820 received enough signitures to be placed on the November ballot, but because of a new verification system, the process to confirm the signatures was delayed.

Michelle Tilley, Campaign Director for SQ820, said the decision was political.

“It is disappointing that a few people with their own political interests were able to use the process to prevent voters from voting on this in November,” said Tilley, in part of a statement.

She has been vocally against the challenges against State Question 820, calling them “delay tactics.”

One of the challenges was against the ballot title, which is the summary of the petition that voters read when they are in the ballot box.

The Court ruled against the challenge, upholding the ballot title. This means SQ820 will be voted on in a later election.

“This is a big deal,” said Tilley. “Now the petition phase is finished, and Oklahomans WILL be voting to legalize recreational marijuana here and we can soon realize all the benefits it will bring to our State.”

Recreational marijuana will be voted on by either the next general election after November 8, 2022 – meaning 2024 – or when a special election is called by the Governor or the Legislature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

Lucycarin
2d ago

Just because the greedy lousy STITT and GOP MEN supposedly LEADING, have PERSONAL agendas they cast on all the citizens of this state -like a magic potion of poison aka oil gas and fracking that KILLS us, they wont allow us to vote on cannabis for all -with alot of tax money generated - but that they wouldn’t get…so VOTE DEMOCRAT for your own GOOD…

Reply
2
Related
talkbusiness.net

Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?

Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
magnoliareporter.com

Political winds blowing in legal weed’s direction

You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, just wait because it will change.”. The same could be said about Arkansas politics. It just takes longer. The state was dominated by Democrats for 150 years. As late as 2008, Republicans couldn’t even...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

Editorial: Record teacher shortage hits Oklahoma

A record teacher shortage is hitting Oklahoma. That’s according to a survey released by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Oklahoma just broke the record set back in 2016. When you compare the new high to last year, the difference is even bigger. We all remember 2018 when teachers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Legislature#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Election State#Election Federal#The State Election Board
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Ken Paxton lets officials funnel COVID relief funds into their own paychecks — without public notice

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials' salaries, they likely don't have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
kgou.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps

>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy