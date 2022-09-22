ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agency recovers $100K in back wages for employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor say they have recovered thousands of dollars for almost 500 employees in back wages.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division found violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and overtime provisions at OKC Metro Alliance.

Investigators say the Alliance placed recovery center residents within their Firstep Programs, a long-term residential drug and alcohol recovery program, in third-party employment.

The company withheld wages to act as a joint employer.

In all, the department was able to recover $100,000 in back wages for 491 employees.

“We worked closely with OKC Metro Alliance to help them develop a business model that complies with the law. Similar recovery centers need to pay attention to this case and make sure they comply with labor laws or call us for assistance,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Michael Speer in Oklahoma City. “Our website has an abundance of information about the many laws covered by the Wage and Hour Division. We encourage employers and workers to call us with any questions or complaints.”

OKC Metro Alliance has agreed to change its business model to avoid further violations.

