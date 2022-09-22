VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
12-14-24-33-39
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Cash4Life
03-06-10-26-40, Cash Ball: 2
(three, six, ten, twenty-six, forty; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-6-8, FB: 9
(zero, six, eight; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Night
7-5-0, FB: 8
(seven, five, zero; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Day
1-1-2-7, FB: 3
(one, one, two, seven; FB: three)
Pick 4 Night
1-3-3-4, FB: 4
(one, three, three, four; FB: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
