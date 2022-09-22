Kids entering foster care get ‘First Night Bags’ through nonprofit based on founder’s experience

Read full article on original website
West Michigan police dog receives protective vest
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – An Allegan County Sheriff’s canine now has a vest to protect him from bullets and stabbings. Thor, a K-9 with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, received the vest after a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Great Lakes Plumbing and Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company sponsored the vest.
High school artists aim to amplify Patrick Lyoya’s story with ArtPrize entry
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Students at Kentwood Public Schools grappling with news a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, Patrick Lyoya, was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer used their artistic skills to honor him. Following the April killing, teachers in East Kentwood High School’s Visual Art Department brainstormed the...
84-year-old pro-life volunteer shot after heated conversation in Ionia County
A pro-life volunteer going door-to-door in Ionia County was shot while attempting to walk away from a verbal altercation on Tuesday, officials said.
Right to Life of Michigan volunteer shot while canvassing, organization claims
LAKE ODESSA, MI — An 83-year-old woman canvassing for Right to Life of Michigan was shot in the shoulder this week, the anti-abortion organization claims. Michigan State Police are investigating the Tuesday, Sept. 20, shooting. The woman was shot during an “alleged verbal altercation” while she was passing out...
Edison Initiative looks to break cycle of poverty through homeowner program
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in subsidized housing and faced with rising rental rates and a competitive housing market, Rachel Richardson did not see home ownership as obtainable. Thanks to the recently formed Edison Initiatives nonprofit organization, the 29-year-old single mother applied for and has been granted a new beginning and start that will take her one step closer to home ownership when she moves into a two-bed, one-bath home in the 1500 block of Lay Boulevard on Oct. 1.
Why Grand Rapids churches embrace being ArtPrize venues
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Churches in downtown Grand Rapids have long been opening their doors for ArtPrize visitors to view the work of artists competing in the 18-day international art competition. The reasons range from putting the spotlight on social justice issues to seizing the opportunity raise awareness and encourage...
mibiz.com
Restaurant for dogs serving ‘barkcuterie’ boards, meal bowls opening soon in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Jessica Ann Tyson is taking the concept of a dog-friendly restaurant a step further by making canines her main customer. Tyson, a restaurateur and owner of southern-style restaurant The Candied Yam LLC, presented her idea for The Beastro Fresh Canine Cuisine during a startup pitch competition earlier this week in Grand Rapids.
Parade of Flags celebrates Grand Haven’s Hispanic Heritage Fiesta
GRAND HAVEN, MI - A Parade of Flags capped off the annual weeklong Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24. Participants carrying flags from various Hispanic countries walked from the Social District down Washington Avenue toward Central Park. At the park, each country was announced before its flag was attached to the fountain for the rest of the fiesta.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Homestead Restaurant & Bakery tasty bread, treats and dishes make mouthwatering memories
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - From the homemade cocoa to the freshly baked bread and desserts, The Homestead Restaurant & Bakery provides a quaint and homey atmosphere where people can unwind and relish the aroma. Owners Joseph Kruszynski and Abigail Eldred, alongside Kruszynski’s parents, opened the business in April 2022.
Grand Rapids foundation announces new leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI ― James Logan has been named president and CEO of the Wege Foundation, an organization founded by late Steelcase chairmen Peter Wege whose mission is to invest in areas such as health, education and the arts. Logan, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the...
New Holiday Light Show in Holland for 2022: “Magic at the Mill”
Hollanders are excited to launch a new holiday event this year: Magic at the Mill!. This ticketed event will feature a 50 ft x 100ft ‘tulip field’ of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show at Windmill Island Garden in Holland, MI. Windmill Island Light...
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Eclectic ‘Sounds of the Zoo’ to echo through Kalamazoo this coming week
KALAMAZOO, MI — “I wanted to bring something big to Kalamazoo,” said Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert. Hudson-Prenkert, founder of Kalamazoo’s newest music festival and symposium, Sounds of the Zoo — which kicks off Monday, Sept. 26, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2, at venues across the city — is doing just that.
NOW OPEN: West Michigan’s First Public Stargazing Observatory is Almost Here
As a night owl, I have always loved the stars and the nighttime sky. When I was younger, I wish I did not taken my telescope for granted and actually used it as much as I should have. Thankfully, all of us have the opportunity to experience the stars and...
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
$250M Adelaide Pointe project on Muskegon Lake focus of city information session
MUSKEGON, MI – The community is invited to learn more about the proposed $250 million Adelaide Pointe mixed-use development and marina planned for the Muskegon Lake waterfront. The city of Muskegon is hosting a community information session that will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Loft inside...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape
The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
