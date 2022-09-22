Read full article on original website
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Questionable to return Sunday
Goedert (shin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra would be candidates for increased roles.
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays
Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
Bills' Mitch Morse: Will miss Week 3
Morse (elbow) is inactive Week 3 against the Dolphins. Morse did enter the week with a "questionable" tag, but it's a bit surprising to see him inactive given the trio of limited practices he logged this week. Greg Mancz appears to be the primary candidate to fill in at center in his stead.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday
Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played much of a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Should return by Sunday
Molina is dealing with general soreness but is expected to return no later than Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina is on the bench for the third straight game Friday against the Dodgers. While his absence does appear to be injury-related, he may not be dealing with anything other than the general wear-and-tear that comes with catching at any age, let alone age 40.
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Out of lineup
Donovan will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan started against the left-handed Andrew Heaney on Friday but will sit against a different caliber of southpaw in Clayton Kershaw on Saturday. Tommy Edman will slide to second base in his absence, while Paul DeJong starts at shortstop.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Steps out of lineup
Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Pujols launched two homers Friday to reached 700 for his career and went 1-for-4 with run Saturday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Juan Yepez will bat fifth as the designated hitter.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits third straight
Molina isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 40-year-old catcher will once again hand the reigns over to Andrew Knizner on Friday, who will bat eighth. Molina is 5-for-28 over the past two weeks.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out
Molina (soreness) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Previous reports indicated that Molina would return no later than Sunday, but it's now apparent that he'll return no earlier than Sunday, either. He is still expected to catch for Adam Wainwright in Sunday's series finale, however.
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Powers through in-game injury
Lockett (shoulder) racked up nine receptions (10 targets) for 76 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to Atlanta. Lockett suffered a shoulder stinger during the contest, but he was able to return and was not listed as an official injury by head coach Pete Carroll after the loss, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see the speedy wideout pop up on the injury report leading up to Sunday's tilt against the Lions. Lockett currently leads the Seahawks in receptions (21) and yards (211), making him a solid fantasy option with more value in PPR formats heading into Week 4.
Phillies' Nick Maton: Remains out of lineup
Maton isn't starting Friday against Atlanta. Maton has lost out on some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Matt Vierling is starting in right field and batting ninth.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Helped by long TD
Mayfield completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints. Mayfield's performance was propped up by a 67-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by Laviska Shenault to begin the fourth quarter. Overall, though, Mayfield still completed under 50 percent of his passes for the second straight game. With starting wideouts DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson combining for just 16 yards through the air Sunday, Mayfield will strive to finally get the passing game clicking in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.
