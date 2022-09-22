Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush
Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Questionable to return Sunday
Goedert (shin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra would be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Will miss Week 3
Morse (elbow) is inactive Week 3 against the Dolphins. Morse did enter the week with a "questionable" tag, but it's a bit surprising to see him inactive given the trio of limited practices he logged this week. Greg Mancz appears to be the primary candidate to fill in at center in his stead.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Minor: Considering retirement
Minor (shoulder) may retire this winter, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Minor will be 35 years old next season, and while players can certainly play well beyond that age, it would certainly make some sense if he calls it quits. For one, he hasn't recorded an ERA south of 5.00 since 2019. More importantly, pitching in the majors since 2010 has taken a toll on his arm. Shoulder issues cost him two months to start this season and sent him back to the injured list Friday. It may not be worth pushing through the pain next season, in which case the 2009 seventh overall pick would end his career with an 83-90 record and a 4.25 ERA over more than 1,400 big-league innings.
WR Terry McLaurin: Commanders 'Don't Have Time to Feel Sorry for Ourselves'
The Washington Commanders lost their second straight game Sunday, this time to the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles. But they need to move forward.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: No rehab assignment needed
Castellanos (oblique) will not need a rehab assignment and is expected to return sometime during next week's series against the Cubs, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Castellanos has missed the last three weeks due to a strained right oblique, but his recovery is...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday
Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday
Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played much of a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Powers through in-game injury
Lockett (shoulder) racked up nine receptions (10 targets) for 76 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to Atlanta. Lockett suffered a shoulder stinger during the contest, but he was able to return and was not listed as an official injury by head coach Pete Carroll after the loss, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see the speedy wideout pop up on the injury report leading up to Sunday's tilt against the Lions. Lockett currently leads the Seahawks in receptions (21) and yards (211), making him a solid fantasy option with more value in PPR formats heading into Week 4.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tyler Naquin: On bench Saturday
Naquin isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Naquin is on the bench for a second consecutive game since left-hander Ken Waldichuk is starting for the Athletics. Darin Ruf will take over in right field and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Jettisoned from 40-man roster
Camargo was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Sunday. The 28-year-old was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late July and has now been removed from Philadelphia's 40-man roster. Camargo appeared in 52 games for the Phillies this year and had a .237/.297/.316 slash line with three home runs and 15 RBI.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Takes seat Sunday
Donaldson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Donaldson started the past 12 games and will head to the bench after he posted an .864 OPS with three home runs during that span. Marwin Gonzalez will take over at the hot corner in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Helped by long TD
Mayfield completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints. Mayfield's performance was propped up by a 67-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by Laviska Shenault to begin the fourth quarter. Overall, though, Mayfield still completed under 50 percent of his passes for the second straight game. With starting wideouts DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson combining for just 16 yards through the air Sunday, Mayfield will strive to finally get the passing game clicking in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.
