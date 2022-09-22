Deputies recover 92K fentanyl pills during bust: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO Special Investigations Unit said they learned Sunday that a person transporting a large number of illegal drugs was coming to Portland.

SIU Deputies, working with Clackamas County Interagency Task Force, located the vehicle in Clackamas County and presented a warrant to the driver during a traffic stop.

Inside the car, deputies allegedly recovered fentanyl, cocaine which had been cut with fentanyl, and meth.

Two suspects — identified by authorities as Easton Hollack, 23, and Talulah Miroff, 24 — were arrested for possession charges.

“Even the smallest amounts of fentanyl – one pill – can kill,” said Sheriff Mike Reese. “By taking more than 90 thousand fentanyl pills off our streets, our deputies are saving countless lives.”

