Multnomah County, OR

Deputies recover 92K fentanyl pills during bust: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO Special Investigations Unit said they learned Sunday that a person transporting a large number of illegal drugs was coming to Portland.

SIU Deputies, working with Clackamas County Interagency Task Force, located the vehicle in Clackamas County and presented a warrant to the driver during a traffic stop.

Inside the car, deputies allegedly recovered fentanyl, cocaine which had been cut with fentanyl, and meth.

Two suspects — identified by authorities as Easton Hollack, 23, and Talulah Miroff, 24 — were arrested for possession charges.

“Even the smallest amounts of fentanyl – one pill – can kill,” said Sheriff Mike Reese. “By taking more than 90 thousand fentanyl pills off our streets, our deputies are saving countless lives.”

Barbara Mclaren
3d ago

Hope these people with all that Fentanol go to Prison for a very long time! Think how many people they could have killed with those drugs!!!

John Garibay
3d ago

Someone’s gonna pay with their life because of that I’m sure. Sad. I highly doubt the cartel or any street gang is just gonna let that loss slide.

Molly Terrill
3d ago

wow great job and good job to the one to tipped them off to the force ...team work yahoooooooo

