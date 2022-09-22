Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Golisano Children’s Hospital designated as level one pediatric trauma center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Golisano Children’s Hospital is now designated as a level one pediatric trauma center. That’s the highest possible classification for trauma care in New York State and the country. Hospital officials say this will allow for a more comprehensive care team and it helps families...
ROC the Peace holds ceremony to honor victims of murder
Community members are encouraged by event organizers to bring youth to the event as well.
WHEC TV-10
Children’s hospitals in the region swamped with Enterovirus patients
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As kids transition back to school, COVID is still a concern. But doctors have an eye on “Enterovirus.” Health officials say children’s hospitals around the region have already had patients. Enterovirus is not new. Local doctors say they haven’t seen this virus in a few years. It can cause muscle weakness and paralysis in kids.
House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades and comprehensive training for staff members. […]
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Concert
The Brockport Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC), will honor Tubman’s 200th birthday with a tribute entitled, “Let Freedom Ring!” on Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature narrator Bill Johnson, the 64th Mayor of Rochester, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and the Harriet Tubman Chorus.
Campus Times
Dean Burns stepping down after 15 years as Dean of Students
After 15 years spent working as “your Dean of Students,” Dean Matthew Burns will be stepping down from his position in June. “I probably should be more worried about it, but I’m not,” said Dean Burns in an interview with the Campus Times. “In order to understand my decision, which is a personal, professional decision […] 15 years is a long time—not just for me, but for an institution to have the same Dean of Students. I think there is value in having change in leadership. As much as I’ve enjoyed it, and I hope the students have enjoyed me, I want to leave the position I wanted my whole life on my own terms, and I want to pass the torch while it’s still burning instead of letting it burn down to embers.”
websterontheweb.com
Florence Kinney, Webster’s “Mrs. Claus,” approaches amazing gift-giving goal
It’s only the last week in September, but Florence Kinney is already thinking about Christmas. Actually, she’s been thinking about it and working on it for the last nine months, purchasing and preparing the thousands of gifts she’ll be delivering to children this holiday season. Florence Kinney...
wxxinews.org
Nine women inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame
Nine more women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. The women joined an elite group of more than 300 women who are recognized for their contributions to society. The induction weekend began with fireworks and concluded on Saturday with ceremonies that included a keynote...
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
Lollypop Farm kicks off Barktober Fest fundraiser with special guest Noodle the Pug
Social media star Noodle the Pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano, a Rochester native, were present at the festival to do a reading of his new book "Noodle and the No Bones Day"
Funeral arrangements announcement for RFD firefighter Elvis Reyes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department announced on Saturday the calling hours for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday. Reyes’ calling hours will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Tuesday, September 27, from 1-8 p.m. Reyes’ funeral will be held at the Blue Cross Arena […]
iheart.com
Fringe Festival Favorite Returns to Rochester This Weekend
A Fringe Festival favorite from 2012 and 2013 is back in Rochester this weekend. Free performances by vertical dance company Bandaloop will close out this year's festival tonight and tomorrow evenings. The performers will dance on the side of the 21-story Five Star Plaza building -- with prime viewing from...
WHEC TV-10
City works to prevent gun violence by shutting down illegal gatherings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several city leaders joined Mayor Malik Evans today to update the community on their violence prevention efforts. Ending gun violence is a top priority in the city as the number of shootings and homicides continue to rise. Evans says so far this year there have been 60 homicides, 51 of them involved a firearm, and each gun was illegal.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton Apple Fest celebrates 40 years of free family fun
The Hilton Apple Fest is celebrating a milestone birthday this year – 40 years of offering free family fun and a celebration of the rich apple-growing heritage and autumn harvest in the Village of Hilton. This year’s Apple Fest will be held Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street.
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
newyorkupstate.com
Haunted houses in Upstate NY: 22 best Halloween attractions to make you scream
What are the best haunted houses in Upstate New York? 2022 Halloween attractions from Buffalo and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany (and everywhere in between) include spooky hayrides, bone-chilling trails of terror, scream parks thrills and truly terrifying zombie zip-lining. There are plenty of real-life haunted places across the region,...
Woman shot on Third Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This October
There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester this October! Check out this list of just some of the special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC. Fun at Festivals.
westsidenewsny.com
Gates Chili Chamber announces award winners
The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities. This year’s winners are:. •Beautification Award (Chili) – Chili Fire Department Fire...
