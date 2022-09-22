Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland. Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and...
MySanAntonio
Companies turning to auctions to source equipment
Companies hindered by supply chain woes are increasingly turning to auctions to obtain needed equipment. “Companies are doing the best they can to find the right, low-mileage equipment,” said Terry Dickerson, chief executive officer of Machinery Auctioneers. Speaking with the Reporter-Telegram by telephone, he said an auction his company...
Big Texas Rally for Recovery event happens at Yucca Theater
MIDLAND, Texas — Thriving United hosted its Big Texas rally for recovery at the Yucca Theater in Midland on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is meant to bring awareness to those recovering from things like alcohol and drug abuse, mental health issues, and other issues.
yourbasin.com
Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year. St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival. Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
cbs7.com
Peanut Butter Brigade is tomorrow, volunteers needed at West Texas Food Bank
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tomorrow is the peanut butter drive at CBS7, in support of the West Texas Food Bank. In the midst of this, they are also in need of volunteers. The food bank is based on volunteer help and after the peanut drive Content Marketing Manager for the West Texas Food Bank, Autumn Bohannan, said they’ll be needing many more.
City of Midland starts new programs for children
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be starting new programs for children. These new programs will take place at the MLK Center at 2300 Butternut Lane starting October 3. On Mondays, children ages six to 14 will be able to join for board games...
Animal adoption and vaccination events in Odessa this weekend
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter and Police Department will be holding vaccination and adoption events on September 24 and 25. Both events will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at different locations in Odessa. The Odessa Police Department will be holding an adoption event at...
yourbasin.com
Parking lot scams happening in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
Burglary suspicions in East Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
West Texas Fear Fest coming to Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some spooky Halloween fun? You won’t want to miss West Texas Fear Fest. This family friendly event is coming to Midland and bringing with it all things Halloween- costume contests for children and adults, a trunk or treat with oodles of candy, as well as bobbing for apples, live music, […]
West Odessa couple calls for compassion
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Free Concert Kicks Off The 74th Annual St Ann’s Fair This Weekend In Midland
It's time for the 74th annual St Ann's Family Fair benefitting St. Ann's School. St. Ann's Family Fair will take place in downtown Midland between Texas and Illinois streets. Admission is free all weekend. Festivities kick off tonight with a free concert with Cody Canada and The Departed. Cody Canada...
Midland VFW Post 4149 holds event to raise awareness of veteran suicide
The Veterans Crisis Line is a 24/7, confidential crisis support resource for veterans and their loved ones. Dial 988, then press 1. You can also text 838355. MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4149 held an event on Saturday called, “22 A Day Walk and Ride.” The event’s purpose was to […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Clemens Buffaloes
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos defeated the Clemens Buffaloes 35-14 at the end of non-district play. Take a look at the highlights below for a more in-depth look!
cbs7.com
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon. Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown. Police say that the shooting initially started as a...
Intruder arrested at elementary school in Texas
A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into a Texas elementary school early Monday morning.
Man assaults realtors, says home for sale is ‘his’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women who were removing a lock box from the door of a home that had been listed for sale with their company. Chaz Scarborough, 34, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Evading Arrest and […]
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
