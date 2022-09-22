ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland. Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and...
MySanAntonio

Companies turning to auctions to source equipment

Companies hindered by supply chain woes are increasingly turning to auctions to obtain needed equipment. “Companies are doing the best they can to find the right, low-mileage equipment,” said Terry Dickerson, chief executive officer of Machinery Auctioneers. Speaking with the Reporter-Telegram by telephone, he said an auction his company...
yourbasin.com

Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
NewsWest 9

St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year. St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival. Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.
cbs7.com

Peanut Butter Brigade is tomorrow, volunteers needed at West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tomorrow is the peanut butter drive at CBS7, in support of the West Texas Food Bank. In the midst of this, they are also in need of volunteers. The food bank is based on volunteer help and after the peanut drive Content Marketing Manager for the West Texas Food Bank, Autumn Bohannan, said they’ll be needing many more.
NewsWest 9

City of Midland starts new programs for children

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be starting new programs for children. These new programs will take place at the MLK Center at 2300 Butternut Lane starting October 3. On Mondays, children ages six to 14 will be able to join for board games...
yourbasin.com

Parking lot scams happening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
ABC Big 2 News

Burglary suspicions in East Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas Fear Fest coming to Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some spooky Halloween fun? You won’t want to miss West Texas Fear Fest.  This family friendly event is coming to Midland and bringing with it all things Halloween- costume contests for children and adults, a trunk or treat with oodles of candy, as well as bobbing for apples, live music, […]
ABC Big 2 News

West Odessa couple calls for compassion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
cbs7.com

One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon. Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown. Police say that the shooting initially started as a...
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaults realtors, says home for sale is ‘his’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women who were removing a lock box from the door of a home that had been listed for sale with their company. Chaz Scarborough, 34, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Evading Arrest and […]
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

