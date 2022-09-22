Read full article on original website
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
WCW and NJPW Legend Makes Shocking Appearance At AEW Grand Slam
Tonight's AEW Rampage kicked off with a match between the teams of Sting and Darby Allin and the House of Black, and Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart wasted no time trying to get the upper hand. They would take Sting out of the match for a while by handcuffing him, but just when it looked as if he was done, WCW and NJPW legend and current NOAH star The Great Muta would make an appearance and make the save, helping his former tag partner and nemesis Sting. You can check out his big return in the post below.
WWE Reveals Strap Match for Extreme Rules
The card for WWE's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is starting to come together, and so far is embracing the theme of the event. Now there's another addition to the card that follows suit, as after a fiery scuffle in the ring on SmackDown, WWE has made a match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross official. Fans actually got a preview of what will happen at Extreme Rules last night, as the match will be a Strap Match, and McIntyre looked to make a statement by hitting Kross with the strap in the ring last night, though Kross still got the better of the encounter.
How Much is MJF's New AEW Contract Worth?
Maxwell Jacob Friedman got paid. The Salt of the Earth has made that abundantly clear on recent episodes of AEW Dynamite, and it looks like he's not kidding. As reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MJF's new deal is worth over $1 million per year. A specific dollar amount was not revealed, but this jump into the seven figures is a significant raise from what Friedman was making before.
WWE Plays White Rabbit and Teases Bray Wyatt During Tonight's SmackDown
There have been several teases of the possible return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and thanks to a cryptic date revealed during Monday's Raw many think tonight's SmackDown will feature the big return. That is only going to increase thanks to WWE's latest tease, as during a commercial break during tonight's SmackDown episode fans in the arena were treated to another White Rabbit tease, and fans were kind enough to share the footage of that tease on social media (via @Jay48565203). You can find the latest tease in the video below, and perhaps Wyatt will make his return later in the night.
Roman Reigns Returns to WWE SmackDown and Finally Gives Sami Zayn His Own Perfect Bloodline Shirt
Roman Reigns made his grand return to SmackDown during tonight's episode, and after having the crowd acknowledge him it was time to get down to business. With the full Bloodline in tow (including Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn), Paul Heyman got on the microphone and insulted the Salt Lake City, Utah crowd, and then addressed Reigns' win at Clash at the Castle and Drew McIntyre's loss. Then things would take a turn where it looked as if Zayn's time in the Bloodline was at an end, but instead Reigns revealed a new Honorary Uce shirt and the crowd lost their minds.
The Wrestling World Can't Figure Out Why WWE Favorite Teddy Long Is Blocking Everyone on Twitter
The wrestling world has had a lot to talk about over the past few weeks, as WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and more are all making waves with big matches, surprise appearances, mysterious teases, and all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama. That said, right now all anyone can talk about is former WWE General Manager Teddy Long and specifically his apparent blocking spree on Twitter. Many are noticing that they are blocked by Long and don't understand why, and the few who aren't blocked are celebrating their victory, even though his Tweets are protected in the first place. It was not on the wrestling bingo card for today, but the discussion around this is immensely entertaining, and you can find some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
The Usos Retain WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles in Thrilling Match vs Brawling Brutes on SmackDown
The main event for tonight's WWE SmackDown was going to be a thrilling affair for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships between The Usos and the Brawling Brutes. Butch and Ridge Holland would be taking on Jey and Jimmy Uso, and what followed was a fantastic match between two superb Tag Teams. It looked like The Brutes would end up taking it despite attempted interference by Sami Zayn, but then Imperium would come down and leave the Brutes leveled, and that allowed The Usos to knock them out and retain their Tag Team Championships.
