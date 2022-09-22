ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Goldbergs' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Jeff Garlin reveals he has bipolar disorder

By Jonah Valdez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTZkE_0i6EHtE800

Actor Jeff Garlin, known for his roles in "The Goldbergs" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," revealed this week that he has bipolar disorder.

"Bipolar is a mother—," Garlin wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of comedy legend Jack Benny reacting to an issue of Mad Magazine. "Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this."

Garlin, who played family patriarch Murray Goldberg in "The Goldbergs," abruptly left the sitcom in December in the middle of its ninth season amid a three-year human-resources investigation into his on-set behavior after several employees on the show filed complaints. The sitcom is one of ABC's highest-performing shows.

Garlin and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, had reached a mutual agreement for his departure.

Vanity Fair reported that same month that Garlin had allegedly engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct that made some of his co-workers uncomfortable.

He was accused of behaving in a demeaning or unprofessional manner and using language that some considered inappropriate and degrading to women. Garlin also reportedly touched or hugged people on set regardless of whether they were comfortable with it, according to complaints by three former "Goldbergs" employees.



“He got away with it because he would call himself out for it — saying he was a big teddy bear, saying things like, ‘Oh you know me, just a big bowl of mush, I’m a hugger. I just love you,'" one source who worked with Garlin told Vanity Fair.

In the same Vanity Fair article, Garlin dismissed the accusations as "silliness" and people missing his jokes, and also denied any accusations of physical misconduct.

“I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain,” Garlin said at the time. “Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

He also admitted to hugging people but said he was not aware of how others felt about his behavior.

"If I’m making somebody feel bad because of that and feel uncomfortable, that is wrong," Garlin said, but added that those around him have the responsibility to say so.

To deal with Garlin's exit, "The Goldberg" showrunners decided to kill off his character . The long-running comedy premiered its 10th season Wednesday night.

"[Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death," showrunners Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly in August. "The family has already grieved. ... This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that. ... It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving. But Jeff won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back.”

Despite the scandal, Garlin has continued to find work in Hollywood, reprising his role as Larry David's manger in the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which was renewed for a 12th season this year and is expected to begin filming this fall.

He also landed a supporting role in Damien Chazelle's upcoming period comedy-drama "Babylon," which follows a young actor pursuing a career in 1920s Hollywood and is set for a Christmas release.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 81

Numb Little Bug
1d ago

Everyone is so effen sensitive these days. They take everything personally. Can't even joke around with people anymore for fear of upsetting them. I miss the good ol' days of "inappropriateness". #RIPMurray

Reply(4)
14
judy van coevering
1d ago

bipolar doesn't give someone the right to be abusive... he must be pretty bad if they finally killed him off.... good riddance....abusing others isn't funny

Reply
5
Kylie Agatha
1d ago

he didn't contribute much to the show ..he is using bipolar for an excuse to be abusive...most old white men have anger issues

Reply(1)
7
Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Larry David
Person
Jack Benny
Person
Jeff Garlin
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipolar Disorder#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Actor#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Mad Magazine#Abc#Sony Pictures Television#Vanity Fair
OK! Magazine

Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams isn't thrilled about her alleged nemesis Sherri Shepherd getting guidance from Oprah Winfrey. According to Radar, the former cohost of The View has been getting advice from the talk show guru as she preps to launch her series SHERRI on September 12 — a privilege that the embattled mother-of-one never had. "Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” the insider dished. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
The List

Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
MOVIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
434K+
Followers
70K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy