Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
Brie Larson Reveals Why Captain Marvel Sequel Was Harder to Make Than Original
When it comes to The Marvels, there's one thing for certain: the Captain Marvel follow-up is going to have plenty of high-flying action. According to franchise lead Brie Larson, that action is ultimately what sets the two films apart from each other. The Oscar-winning actor said that while filming the sequel, she had much more wire work, which made it a more difficult shoot to complete.
The Marvels Director Was "Annoyed" By Endgame's Women Avengers Scene
Marvel fans still have content to look forward to in 2022 with Werewolf by Night and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the way, and things won't be slowing down next year. There are plenty of exciting projects coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023, including the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. The movie, which was helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, will see Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) teaming up. Recently, all four women were interviewed by Entertainment Weekly at D23 Expo (via The Direct), and DaCosta revealed she was "annoyed" by the all-women moment in Avengers: Endgame.
Louise Fletcher's Kai Winn Was One of Star Trek's Greatest Villains
On Friday, news broke that Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher had died at the age of 88. Though most will likely remember Fletcher for her award-winning turn as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Star Trek fans will know her as one of the greatest villains the franchise has ever seen. Fletcher played Winn Adami, an ambitious Bajoran religious leader, in 14 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her guile and political maneuvering set her apart from Star Trek's more boldly aggressive villains. While Star Trek has had its share of coldly manipulative political antagonists, Deep Space Nine's unique structure -- staying in one place and telling somewhat more serialized stories -- allowed the series to develop Winn more deeply.
Star Wars: Darth Vader's James Earl Jones Signed Off On AI Technology to Recreate His Voice
Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed a new chapter in Star Wars lore to fans all around the world, and they did a pretty decent job of showing where the titular was in between the prequel and original trilogy. Ewan McGregor reprised his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen came back as Darth Vader. Most fans know the actor as the face under the mask of one of the greatest villains of all time, but his voice was always more important. James Earl Jones has loaned his voice to the character since the first time Darth Vader appeared on screen, and he technically voiced him in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Previously, there were reports that Lucasfilm was using a voice A.I. to replace Jones and use his voice for the future, and it seems that the actor approved the move. During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the people behind the A.I. revealed that Jones has signed off on the technology and even advises them on it.
Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought about a lot of changes now that the Multiverse exists. There has been a lot of exploration into other worlds in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Loki's first season, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as "He Who Remains," which teases Kang as the next big bad of the MCU. It sounds like a lot of chaos will be coming in Marvel's next phase, including during Loki's second season, which is currently in production. Loki star Tom Hiddleston recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly (via The Direct) and brought up seeing the multiple Spider-Mans in No Way Home, and the future of the multiverse.
Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing Trends as Critics Praise Character's MCU Debut
Longtime fans of Marvel horror know that whoever knows fear burns at the touch of the Man-Thing. As it turns out, a lot of people might be feeling the heat in the coming days. Sunday night, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night lifted, allowing critics and members of the media to share their first thoughts about Marvel's first holiday special. Across the board, praise of unanimous for the MCU debut of the macabre Man-Thing, a cult classic within the Marvel stable. So much so, in fact, the character began to trend on Twitter Sunday night.
Werewolf By Night First Reactions Confirm Elsa Bloodstone's Debut
Elsa Bloodstone is just days away from officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night lifted Sunday night, with many critics confirming Laura Donnelly's portrayal of Bloodstone in the special. Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm the casting, with Donnelly even appearing at D23 Expo earlier this month as a yet-to-be-revealed Marvel character.
The Old Guard 2 Cast Shares Set Video From Sequel
Earlier today, Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, took place and featured a lot of exciting content. The streaming site shared new looks at their upcoming shows, posted fun Stranger Things bloopers, revealed trailers for new movies, and announced upcoming projects. Currently, The Old Guard 2 is in production with returning star Charlize Theron, and she was joined by some of her co-stars in a new set video for TUDUM.
Werewolf by Night First Reactions Surface: "Super Violent" and "Morbid"
Just over a week from release, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night has lifted with members of the media and other early access influencers now able to share their thoughts on the studio's first-ever Halloween special. The earliest reactions praise the special's willingness to stand apart from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely due to it being in black and white for nearly the entire project.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look at Shuri
We're under two months out from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, arriving in theaters and that means we're getting more and more new looks about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The latest is a brand-new look at Shuri (Letitia Wright). Empire Magazine has shared a brand-new image of Shuri from the upcoming film as part of their coverage of the film for their new issue. The new image features Shuri dressed a bit differently than perhaps we've seen her in other images from the film, wearing something that appears to be a bit more formal. You can check it out below.
House of the Dragon Photos Reveal First Look at Aged-Up Characters After Time Jump
House of the Dragon is about to go through a major time jump in Episode 6 this week, and with that leap forward in time we will also get a whole new set of characters that will affect the course of the future in Westeros. Thanks to the House of...
Doom Patrol Adds Madeline Zima as Casey Brinke
Twin Peaks veteran Madeline Zima will play Casey Brinke, the superhero known as Space Case, in the upcoming season of Doom Patrol. The character of Casey was a key part of the Gerard Way/Nick Derington run on Doom Patrol, suggesting that it's possible the final season will mirror some of the events of the "Young Animal" run of the series, which began in 2016. In the comics, Casey was an in-universe comic book character, who was brought to real life by Danny the Street, whose powers were growing out of control. Danny didn't mean to bring her to life, and later let her go live her life, unaware of how she was "born."
Brie Larson Shares Epic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Throwback Photos
Brie Larson posted a wild Scott Pilgrim vs The World throwback on social media. Her character Envy Adams still lives in fans' heads rent-free. She decided to strike up a conversation with photos of The Clash at Demonhead practicing. It's a delight to see Larson so many years ago, with the guitar in-hand. Fans of Scott Pilgrim got a big kick out of the post as well. People just can't get enough of the Captain Marvel star's earlier role. The Edgar Wright movie has a devoted fanbase online. It recently celebrated an anniversary that spawned tons of reflection on the state of "geek media" since the release. Michael Cera and others have been asked about a follow-up but nothing has materialized yet.
