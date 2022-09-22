ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard’s Paityn Noe is on a record-setting pace

By Mark Freund
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

BALLARD SCHOOLS, IOWA — When the runners toe the starting line at the State Cross Country meet next month, Ballard’s Paityn Noe will not only be one of the favorites to win, but she could do so in record-setting fashion. In fact, she already topped the 5k record – unofficially – last month. Mark Freund has more on what her coach and teammates say fuels her record-setting pace.

WHO 13

