Something to Smile About: Tink's Healthy Kitchen
RICHMOND, Va. -- Amanni Spratley, 13, started her first business four years ago. It's called Tink's Healthy Kitchen. She makes three flavors of organic lemonade. More recently, she launched a cookbook full of 100 fun and healthy lunch ideas for kids. Amanni and her mom, Pamela, spoke with us about...
Go-kart race benefits family of champion racer Chris Beazley
KING GEORGE, Va. -- The Virginia go-kart community is showing solidarity after losing one of their leaders who was killed by an alleged drunk driver. The sudden loss of Chris Beazley, a champion go-kart racer and track promoter at Capital City Speedway in Ashland, sent shockwaves through the close-knit community.
