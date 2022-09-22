Read full article on original website
Friday Night Frenzy: Week 5
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 5 and KX Sports is LIVE! We’ll be broadcasting an exciting matchup between St. Mary’s and #3 Mandan with Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble on the call! We’ll also have coverage of all the biggest matchups throughout the state. FINAL: 11AA Football – St.Mary’s- 0 and #3 Mandan- 34 […]
KEYC
Minnesota State rookie QB Dean shines in homecoming victory over UMary
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team moved to 3-1 on the season after pulling off the 31-28 win over the University of Mary at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks were led by Lakeville South alumni Camden Dean who threw for 227 yards and a touchdown along...
Legacy High introduces new homecoming king and queen
And he has advice for everyone, to help make you a better person.
In Case You Missed It: 9/19-9/25 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — While it hasn’t entirely been a week since our last In Case You Missed It, there has been plenty of news since the previous post… more than enough to fill this week’s list. Unfortunately, it’s not a lot of good news. Crime and traffic are once again in the spotlight, with […]
The Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rain didn’t stop residents from showing up at The Bismarck Capitol on Saturday morning. Participants showed their support at the Walk for Down Syndrome by circling the grounds three times. The walk was put on by BECEP, and The Bismarck Public Schools District, and many other donors.
Words come to life in Bismarck woman’s poetry
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s important to have a creative outlet. A Bismarck woman has found a way to express herself and to share it with others. “He is a good boy, good boy, and wants a tennis ball, or any ball, ball, ball as his toy,” said Deb Carpenter.
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Exit 161 on I-94 and Centennial Road Bismarck Expressway will soon get a new look. The exit was surveyed and 75% of people said the interchange was congested due to the growing development in the area. A single point urban interchange was chosen as the design...
North Dakota Country Fest's 5th Artist Just Announced
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in north Bismarck. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead. Bismarck Police say witnesses and other...
Carino's Bismarck Lonely Parking Lot – Classy Goodbye Post
Information For Those That Have A Carino's Gift Card
What happens if your dog bites someone?
And if your dog is the one who bites someone, there are a few steps you will be required to take.
Rail safety week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can take more than a mile for a train traveling 55 miles per hour to stop. Most people don’t realize the odds when they attempt to race across tracks as trains approach. This week is rail safety week, a time when motorists are reminded of how dangerous it is to try to race through crossing gates.
UPDATE: Man identified in possible Mandan homicide case
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Law enforcement is investigating the death of a man in Mandan, believed to be a homicide, after a report on Friday evening. According to the Mandan Police Department, at approximately 7 p.m. on September 23, members of the department responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of […]
kfgo.com
Mandan police asking for public’s assistance in homicide investigation
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Mandan Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1900blk of 3rd St SE in the Fort Lincoln Trolley Bridge area on Friday around 7 PM. Officers found Kevin Greybull, age 65, deceased. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The...
Vehicle driven by juvenile in Bismarck rolls over
UPDATE – 9/21, 3:30 P.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The vehicle that rolled over in Bismarck that shut down part of Century Ave on Tuesday was driven by a juvenile, according to the Bismarck Police Department. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with what police called, serious injuries. The youth’s condition is not known […]
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
Prison guard on duty at time of Chad Isaak’s death has been fired
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The warden at the North Dakota State Penitentiary fired the sergeant assigned to supervise convicted murderer Chad Isaak the day of his death. A letter from Thursday, September 22, states DeAndre Adams was fired after an internal investigation showed he did not perform proper checks on inmates in the South Unit of the penitentiary on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The letter says Isaak’s roommate left the cell for about an hour, during which time a piece of cardboard was placed in the window to obstruct the view.
North Dakota detectives investigating Bismarck motel homicide
Detectives are investigating a homicide at a motel in North Dakota's capital city Friday, police said. According to a statement from police, officers responded to the Motel 6 in Bismarck about 12:40 a.m. on a report of a person who had been shot in the chest. Police found a 28-year-old...
