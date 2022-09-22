City of Tucson to allow applying for permits online at new website

The City of Tucson is planning to launch a new program to allow residents to apply online for permits from any city department.

On Oct. 31, Tucson Development Center Online will be open to the public to find permits from a range of services.

Through the website, civilians will be able to track permitting processes, find estimated fees and pay in real-time.

City departments available through the Tucson Development Center Online include:

Planning & Development Services

Tucson Water

Transportation & Mobility

Tucson Fire

Environmental & General Services

