Junction City, KS

JC Post

Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
MERIDEN, KS
Salina Post

NWS: Much of September abnormally hot in Kansas

September 2022 has been abnormally hot, especially with regards to high temperatures. Several high temperature records were set and a few locations saw the latest 100 degree temp they have seen in quite some time. In fact, Chanute, saw the latest 100 degree temp in their history! Salina had the eighth latest 100 degree temperature.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One dead after incident at Goodyear plant in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 59-year-old man died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant on Saturday morning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, AMR and the Soldier Township Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the man sustained […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
SILVER LAKE, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas

BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 24

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD LEE COATES, 52, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $1,500. CRYSTAL RAE FRANCIS, 39,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
SILVER LAKE, KS
Salina Post

Salina women want adherence to ADA service dog rules

Valerie Linenberger believes that no one should experience what her daughter, Morgan, experienced recently. Morgan, 22, and her service dog, Tikiu, went to the Salina Public Library Sept. 17 so that Morgan could get some books. She and Tikiu left a short while later, forced out by a security guard who she noted did not have an accurate grasp of federal law concerning persons with disabilities and who so upset her that she began to cry as soon as she and Tikiu walked out the door. Because she was so shaken by the incident, Morgan, who is autistic, wrote out her comments rather than provide verbal responses to an interview with Salina Post.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow. The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. The City said the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sunday night forecast: Gusty winds slow overnight with 70s Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds have gusted this afternoon to over 30 mph in some places but should slow down overnight tonight. Despite the strong north winds our temperatures still made the 80s today in some areas. Monday looks near identical if only a few degrees cooler with widespread 70s for afternoon highs. Winds Monday will still be breezy from the north at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley host 36th annual Fall Apple Day

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Today Fort Riley hosted the 36th annual Fall Apple Day as it is the largest festival out at Fort Riley. Fall Apple Day first originated in 1986 when the commanding general had an apple tree in his yard and said that they shouldn’t go to waste.
RILEY, KS

