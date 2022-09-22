Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Verde Valley Clean Up For October
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in the Verde Valley. The cleanup will be at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. Hwy 260, 7 miles east of I-17 The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County...
theprescotttimes.com
Can We Learn to Live with Wildfires?
Prescott Film Festival’s “Elemental,” Sept. 30, suggests a new approach. Here in the West, Fire Season grows longer, busier, and more intense each year. Sustained drought and climate change have us all watching the horizon at the slightest wisp of smoke. But a new documentary suggests a better future with fire, by combining an old perspective with a new approach. The Prescott Film Festival presents Elemental: Reimagining Our Relationship with Wildfire Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.
prescottenews.com
Returning Arizona to Its Silver Screen Glory? Prescott Film Festival discusses new AZ tax credit’s implications
Even as it celebrates the movies’ historic past and the best of its present-day offerings, the Prescott Film Festival keeps its eye on the future of filmmaking – including a new Arizona tax incentive that may revive film production close-to-home. Learn about a possible legislative game changer at: “We Have a Film Tax-Credit (What Does That Mean?)” an expert discussion Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Film Festival, on YC’s Prescott Campus.
prescottenews.com
Update on Critical Race Theory in Prescott Schools – Buz Williams
In June of this year, I was attending a Republican gathering at which a couple of the people who were running for the Prescott Unified School Governing Board spoke. I was impressed by one of those candidates, Brooks Compton. Brooks is a single parent and father, who decided to run for the Board when he found out that at least one of our schools is teaching Critical Race Theory, (CRT). or at the very least something so similar as to be indistinguishable from CRT. It was being taught at Mile High Middle School, in a 7th grade class, innocuously titled “Life Skills”. Mr. Compton said he had proof.
SignalsAZ
Turn Your Home into a Crime-Fighting Superhero with Prescott Valley Police
AZFamily
Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Aumbase Sedona specializes in yoga, consciousness, and sound healing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. "Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and...
thefoothillsfocus.com
A breakdown of CCUSD’s override, impact to property owners
The Cave Creek Unified School District has proposed a 15% maintenance and operation budget override which would result in an increase in property tax, but, according to district officials, would have a positive overall impact on the area and will be voted on in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Approval...
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
prescottenews.com
The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information concerning a pharmacy robbery at Walgreens
One suspect was a male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and blue jeans. The other suspect was male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and gray pants. The suspects took narcotics from the pharmacy. Fortunately, no employees were injured. Officers, including a police...
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
