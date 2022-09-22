ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Town, ND

KX News

9-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by SUV on Highway 23

NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 9-year-old New Town boy is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Highway 23 early Thursday around 7 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west […]
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE (9/21 at 7:15 p.m.): The North Dakota Highway Patrol said two men suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 2 west of Ray between a pickup truck and a tractor. Investigators said the eastbound pickup driver failed to notice a...
KFYR-TV

Williston woman arrested for striking child with a hot pan

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman has been arrested after police say she neglected her children. During a child abuse investigation, an officer with the Williston Police Department noticed a burn mark on the back of Sandra Travis’s two-year-old child. She later told police that she struck the child with a hot pan. She also withheld her asthma medication and food from another child.
KFYR-TV

Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanizes senior male giraffe ‘Mashama’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanized its 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama Wednesday morning. Earlier this month, the zoo announced it had made the difficult but necessary decision to euthanize Mashama, after the animal developed a variety of age-related health issues. The zoo indicated at the time...
KFYR-TV

Arrests made in relation to Watford City shooting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people have been arrested by Watford City police after an early morning shooting. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 2 a.m. They say during a group gathering an argument broke out between multiple people and continued into a parking lot. They say 22-year-old Perry Furey of Watford City walked outside and fired seven rounds from a gun before fleeing the scene.
