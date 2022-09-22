WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people have been arrested by Watford City police after an early morning shooting. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 2 a.m. They say during a group gathering an argument broke out between multiple people and continued into a parking lot. They say 22-year-old Perry Furey of Watford City walked outside and fired seven rounds from a gun before fleeing the scene.

