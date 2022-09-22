ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Hays County Sheriff’s Office applies for bullet-resistant shield grant

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it applied for a state grant to get more bullet-resistant shields for the county.

It’s part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. Last month, the governor announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) was accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Texas law enforcement agencies can apply for ALERRT training, bullet-resistant shields funding

There was $3 million for travel expenses to send law enforcement officers to ALERRT active shooter training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is just one law enforcement agency that applied for the program.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKeGC_0i6EFIVX00
    The Hays County Sheriff’s Office applied for a state grant to fund more bullet-resistant shields for the county.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5rkJ_0i6EFIVX00
    If approved, Hays County Deputy Anthony Hipolito said the department will figure out how to best hand them out.
Hays County took steps to get part of the $50 million the state set aside to help provide law enforcement with bullet-resistant shields
PAST STORY: $105.5M transferred from TEA to support added school safety, mental health initiatives

Hays County Deputy Anthony Hipolito said while there’s no guarantee they’ll get approved for the grant, he is excited about the possibility of getting it.

“Funding is and will always continue to be an issue, but partnering with the state to be able to get these shields is huge,” Hipolito said.

It’s a tool that Hays CISD Instructor Alvis Maynard said is needed in more schools.

“That would make me feel more comfortable here knowing that the officers maybe not hesitate to come in and that they immediately have those shields,” Maynard said.

As the CTE Law Enforcement Instructor Maynard said he understands the difference they can make.

“It will help them breach a door they go in if there’s an active shooter. The more protection they can have, the better,” Maynard said.

His students agree.

“It could really give first responders more confidence to go into a situation,” Hays CISD freshman Jaslene Salazar said.

Hipolito said he doesn’t know how many shields the county could get. But if approved, he said once they get that number they’ll be able to figure out how to distribute them.

“Teaming up with the SROs, teaming up with our SWAT team, teaming up with our training academy and try to figure out the best way to strategically and tactically deploy those county wide,” Hipolito said.

Officers who can receive these shields must have either 16 hours of ALERRT training in the past two years or commit to attending in the next two years, the governor’s release said.

INVESTIGATIONS: Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training

Hays CISD freshman Zoe Livingston said these shields would give law enforcement that added resource in dangerous situations.

“Officers having these shields… it’s a big thing to protect them,” Livingston said.

The governor’s office said these shields are for officers directly employed or contracted by school districts, as well as officers that may respond to school safety emergencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Related
fox7austin.com

Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies

AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Hays County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Hays County, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
KYLE, TX
KSAT 12

Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
KERRVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alerrt#Exci
fox7austin.com

SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXAN

1 adult transported from rollover wreck on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded at 2:39 pm to a rollover collision at the 5500 block near Reinli Street on the northbound Interstate 35 highway. ATCEMS tweeted that one adult patient involved in the collision has sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. EMS is evaluating two […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy