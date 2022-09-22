ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Rhode Island man sentenced to two years in prison for killing girlfriend's dog

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFwsk_0i6EFBKS00

A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to serve two years in prison after he was convicted of killing his girlfriend's dog last year, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Devon Hernandez, 30, formerly of Providence and Pawtucket, pleaded no contest to a charge of felony malicious injury to or killing of animals Tuesday in Superior Court, Providence, according to court records.

Hernandez was arrested last November after a woman told Providence police that she believed her boyfriend had killed her dog, a 1½-year-old male Pomeranian named Davinci, according to a police report.

Previous reporting:Boyfriend accused of killing dog

The woman told the police that Hernandez had called her at work and told her he had hit the dog because it had urinated on the bed, the report said.

Hernandez told the police he didn't kill the dog and that it ran off after he took it outside, according to the report.

Several police officers searched for the dog, which was found dead inside a Price Rite shopping bag at Whitmarsh and Updike streets in South Providence, the report said.

Hernandez received a five-year sentence with two years to serve, according to the RISPCA. Since his arrest, Hernandez has been held the Adult Correctional Institutions as a probation violator, and the sentence is retroactive to Nov. 5, 2021, the RISPCA said.

He was also ordered to receive mental-health counseling, the RISPCA said.

According to the RISPCA, the case was initiated by Providence police and investigated jointly by Providence police and the RISPCA's law-enforcement division. SPCA special agent Earl K. Newman III presented the case to the attorney general's office for prosecution, the SPCA said.

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Comments / 9

Ruth Huyler
3d ago

He should have to register on a National data base for animal cruelty and MURDER. He should have gotten a lot more time for that sick and twisted crime. Let’s hope his fellow inmates react accordingly. 🤙🤙🤙💯

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Vigil slated for victim in Charlestown murder

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A vigil is scheduled Sunday for the victim in Monday’s murder in Charlestown. Sunday’s vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at the Narragansett Gazebo. Rhode Island State Police said 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrant was found inside of a home on Biscuit City Road at about 10 a.m.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Pawtucket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge

A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davinci
fallriverreporter.com

Middletown and Woonsocket Police arrest man after admitting to dining and dashing at multiple restaurants

The Middletown and Woonsocket Police Departments arrested a 58-year-old man on two counts of Obtaining Food with Intent to Defraud. Accordiing to MPD, on September 15th in the evening, a man later identified as Anthony Addesa of Palm Beach, Florida, went into Tito’s Cantina on West Main Road and consumed food and drinks. The male got up and left the restaurant without paying for his food or drinks.
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death

A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
MANSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Island Man#Mental Health Counseling#Violent Crime#Superior Court#Pomeranian
ABC6.com

2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook

SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
SEABROOK, NH
WPRI 12 News

Providence Police respond to Car in Water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy