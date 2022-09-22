A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO