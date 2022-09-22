Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 36-year-old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was on South Virginia Street when she failed to stop at a stoplight and collided with an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Ronald Taylor at the intersection of East 7th Street.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man injured in downtown accident
A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Crofton Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on Poole Mill Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was northbound when she drifted into the opposite lane of traffic then overcorrected and ran off the road hitting the tree. The woman had to be cut...
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion
An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
WBKO
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Crash Sends Man To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control of his van and hit a trailer on the side of the road. The man was...
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Traffic clearing after Fort Campbell Boulevard lanes closed by wreck
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are closed because of a wreck. The wreck happened at about 3:15 p.m. near Purple Heart Parkway, according to emergency dispatch. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS to...
fox17.com
Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
whopam.com
Wreck on I-24 sends one by helicopter to Skyline
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a wreck involving two semi-trucks near the 86-mile marker of Interstate 24 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m. and CCSO Public Information Officer Chris Miller says it shut down the eastbound lanes as they worked to clear the roadway. One victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, for serious injuries to all four limbs.
westkentuckystar.com
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24
Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
whvoradio.com
One Severely Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A wreck involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 24 at the Fort Campbell Boulevard exit in Christian County sent a man to a Nashville hospital Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was stopped due to traffic merging into a single lane in a construction zone when a second tractor-trailer rear-ended the truck.
clayconews.com
KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY
Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
whopam.com
Jimmie D. Smith
(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday September 26th at 10am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm to 5pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
whvoradio.com
Electronics Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Sportsplex
Authorities are investigating a burglary at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the building and took a television and a computer with a total value of $1,200. The suspect was caught on video and fled the area in a white Chevrolet...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pembroke Crash
A wreck on West Nashville Street in Pembroke sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Pembroke Police say a tractor-trailer driven by Marco Camacho was eastbound when it hit the back of a car driven by Janes Haynes that was in front of the truck near the intersection of Clara Drive.
