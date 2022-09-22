ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Arrest made in Harlingen after man found fatally shot in face

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police arrested a man on a murder charge after a body was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Juan Jose Martinez, 45, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault, a media release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.

At 3:15 p.m. Monday, officers with the Harlingen Police Department found a vehicle on the 1900 block of Lozano Street. The vehicle matched the description of one that was used in a homicide the day before just outside of Harlingen, police stated.

When officers approached the vehicle they found the body of a man inside. He appeared to have been shot in the face with a “large caliber weapon,” the release says.

After an investigation, the suspect was identified as Martinez, according to police. An arrest warrant was obtained and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Martinez’s bond was set at $2.1 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

